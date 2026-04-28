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Homesportscricket

England name squad for Women's T20 World Cup, same team to face India in preceding series

The T20Is are scheduled for late May/early June, while the Test match runs from July 10–13, marking 50 years since the first England women's match at the hallowed venue.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 13:09 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 13:09 IST
Sports NewsCricketWomen's T20 World Cup

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