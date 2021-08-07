England reach 119/2 at lunch, lead India by 24 runs

Skipper Joe Root was unbeaten on 56 and Dom Sibley on 27

PTI
PTI, Nottingham,
  • Aug 07 2021, 18:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 18:28 ist
England captain Joe Root, left, raises his bat to celebrate scoring fifty runs during the fourth day of first test cricket match between England and India, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

England were 119 for two at lunch on day four, leading India by 24 runs in the first Test here on Saturday.

Resuming the day at 25 for no loss, England lost Rory Burns (18) and Zak Crawley (6) in the session.

Skipper Joe Root was unbeaten on 56 and Dom Sibley on 27.

Brief scores: England 183 and 119/2 in 40 overs (Joe Root batting 56, Dom Sibley batting 27; Mohammad Siraj 1/36, Jasprit Bumrah 1/20). India 278.

