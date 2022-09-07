England recall Alex Hales for T20 World Cup

England recall Alex Hales for T20 World Cup

The 33-year-old will also be available for the upcoming tour of Pakistan

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Sep 07 2022, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 15:55 ist

Nottinghamshire batsman Alex Hales has been recalled to the England squad for the T20 World Cup as a replacement for the injured Jonny Bairstow.

The 33-year-old will also be available for the upcoming tour of Pakistan, with Bairstow having sustained a serious leg injury in a "freak accident" on the golf course last week.

Hales has not played for England since March 2019. He failed a recreational drugs test and former England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan said that had led to a "complete breakdown in trust".

However, the batter's form, along with Morgan's retirement, has enabled him to force his way back into the selectors' thoughts.

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed his recall in a short team update issued on Wednesday.

The T20 World Cup, taking place in Australia, starts on October 16.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
England
Alex Hales
T20 World Cup

What's Brewing

India's first Dark Sky Reserve: All you need to know

India's first Dark Sky Reserve: All you need to know

Vicky was never on my radar, says wife Katrina

Vicky was never on my radar, says wife Katrina

'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 2 review

'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 2 review

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru

Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

In flood-hit Pakistan, rains damage archeological site

In flood-hit Pakistan, rains damage archeological site

 