England rest Stokes, Archer for Sri Lanka Tests

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer have been rested for England's Test series in Sri Lanka next month as selectors implement a policy of rotation to keep players fit during a punishing schedule.

England are preparing to spend three unbroken months in Asia, leaving on January 2 for two Tests in Galle before heading directly to India for a 12-match, three-format trip.

Stokes, who lost his father Ged to brain cancer this week, and key paceman Archer had already been excused from duty for the aborted one-day matches against South Africa and have once again been stood down for the Sri Lanka trip.

They will return to the side for the high-profile visit to India but England have made it clear that other players with extensive red and white-ball commitments will be given time off.

"All the multi-format players -- players like Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler -- are going to have a period of rest at some point during the Sri Lanka and India tours," said national selector Ed Smith.

Smith said England would be making changes during the India tour and there could be further switches.

"The way to think about this winter is in three blocks of two tests -- the two Tests in Sri Lanka, India one and two, India three and four," he said.

The travelling party for Sri Lanka includes 16 full squad members and seven reserves, who will take part in England's pre-series practice in Hambantota and also provide coronavirus cover.

Opening batsman Rory Burns is not included as he is awaiting the birth of his first child but Jonny Bairstow is recalled to the Test squad as he eyes a first cap since December 2019.

"Jonny has a very good record against spin and we saw in different formats what a talented player he is in recent weeks," said Smith.

Dan Lawrence, yet to make his Test debut, owes his chance to Ollie Pope's ongoing recovery from a dislocated shoulder. The Surrey batsman is joining the squad to continue his rehabilitation ahead of a planned recall to face India.

Spin was at the heart of England's 2018 whitewash win in Sri Lanka and a total of six slow bowlers will make this trip -- Dom Bess, Jack Leach and Moeen Ali in the main squad, supplemented by Mason Crane, Matt Parkinson and Amar Virdi.

England Test squad: Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Reserves: James Bracey, Mason Crane, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Amar Virdi