England's repeated doubts about DRS misplaced

There are 6-8 cameras depending on the resources of a host nation -- at deep point and deep square-leg, deep cover and deep mid-wicket, and two each on either end behind the bowler. BCCI uses eight cameras for all its international and domestic matches that are telecast. And all these cameras run at 340 frames per second. The first four cameras in line with the popping creases on either end a pitch and used for run-out, no-ball and stumping decisions. The other four (or two as the case maybe) are straight down the line with the middle stump. To ensure the camera is placed exactly in line with the middle stump, theodolite is used. This instrument helps in placing the camera in the right position and finding out the distance of the camera from the wicket. Then the measurements of the creases are taken. Of course these measurements are standard everywhere, but while marking the lines with paint, there could be some variation, and all these measurements are done in millimeters. These values are then fed into the system. With all the cameras in sync, because all the cameras roll in at the same time, you can pinpoint the trajectory of the ball once it's released, the speed at which it has travelled till it pitches, the speed and the trajectory of the ball after it pitches and height of the impact. After calibrating all this data, the path and height of the ball is predicted in 3D space through triangulation.