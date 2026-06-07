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Homesportscricket

England seal 115-run win at Lord's in rain-hit test against New Zealand

Set 254 to win, New Zealand resumed at 55 for five after rain curtailed play ​on day ⁠three. England’s bowlers duly completed the job before lunch on day four, dismissing the visitors ⁠for ‌138.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 13:43 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 13:43 IST
Sports NewsCricketNew ZealandEnglandLord's

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