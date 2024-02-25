England spinner Jack Leach to undergo knee surgery

London: Left-arm spinner Jack Leach is set to undergo a knee surgery on Tuesday after being ruled out of the England’s ongoing five-Test tour of India.

Leach, who came into the India series as England’s most experienced spinner, took part in only the opening Test at Hyderabad which his side won by 28 runs.

The 32-year-old spinner suffered an injury on the field which caused severe swelling, forcing him to leave the tour after missing the second Test and subsequently returning home.

"I'm going to have an operation to get the rest of the swelling out because it's not budging," Leach was quoted as saying by BBC.