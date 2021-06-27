Covid-19: England-Sri Lanka series to go ahead

England-Sri Lanka series to go ahead despite referee's Covid case

No players or backroom staff have been identified as close contacts

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Jun 27 2021, 21:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2021, 21:52 ist
Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka (L) loses his wicket as England's Chris Woakes looks on during the third T20I between England and Sri Lanka at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton, south England on June 26, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

England's one-day international against Sri Lanka on Tuesday will go ahead as planned despite a Covid-19 alert caused by a positive test for match referee Phil Whitticase.

Whitticase served for the three-match T20 series between the sides, which concluded on Saturday, but was found to be carrying the virus during a PCR test completed on Friday.

No players or backroom staff have been identified as close contacts and all are free to contest Tuesday's match in Durham as planned.

However, Whitticase and seven individuals from the officiating and anti-corruption teams have been instructed to self-isolate for 10 days.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that ICC Match Referee Phil Whitticase has tested positive for Covid-19," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

"No members of the two teams were impacted. Alternative arrangements will be put in place to ensure Tuesday's ODI goes ahead as planned."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

England
Sri Lanka
Covid-19
Cricket

What's Brewing

Serena Williams to skip Tokyo Olympics

Serena Williams to skip Tokyo Olympics

World's smallest hog released into wild in Assam

World's smallest hog released into wild in Assam

Remembering RDB : An inseparable part of Hindi cinema

Remembering RDB : An inseparable part of Hindi cinema

This chef is taking the 'best butter chicken' global

This chef is taking the 'best butter chicken' global

Tale of survival: B'luru's Bannerghatta Biological Park

Tale of survival: B'luru's Bannerghatta Biological Park

 