England sweat to 2-1 T20 series win over Pakistan

England sweat to 2-1 T20 series win over Pakistan

Pakistan had set England a target of 155 at Old Trafford with opener Mohammad Rizwan top scoring with 76 not out

Reuters
Reuters, Manchester,
  • Jul 21 2021, 03:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 03:34 ist
England's Captain Eoin Morgan (C), with teammates, raises the winner's trophy following the third T20 international cricket match between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, northwest England. Credit: AFP Photo

England beat Pakistan by three wickets, and with two balls to spare, in a thrilling third T20 international at Old Trafford on Tuesday to win the series 2-1.

Pakistan, who won the toss and opted to bat in front of a noisy 20,000-strong crowd on a dry wicket, had set England a target of 155 at Old Trafford with opener Mohammad Rizwan top scoring with 76 not out.

England were cruising half way through their innings but the loss of Jason Roy, caught by Fakhar on 64, at the halfway point left the hosts sweating in a breathless finish as the Pakistan spinners went to work.

The white-ball match was the last home T20 for Eoin Morgan's England side before the World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

England
Cricket
Pakistan

What's Brewing

The invisible hand behind the Tokyo Olympics

The invisible hand behind the Tokyo Olympics

Fully vaccinated pilgrims take the holy Hajj pilgrimage

Fully vaccinated pilgrims take the holy Hajj pilgrimage

'No sign of Pfizer, Moderna Covid jabs in breast milk'

'No sign of Pfizer, Moderna Covid jabs in breast milk'

China's Qingdao suffers worst algae infestation

China's Qingdao suffers worst algae infestation

This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars

This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars

 