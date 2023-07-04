England to host Pakistan in 2024 before T20 World Cup

England to host Pakistan in 2024 before T20 World Cup

England's women's team will also play Pakistan in May

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 04 2023, 18:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 18:11 ist
England's Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali during practice session. Credit: Reuters Photo

England will kick off their 2024 home campaign with a Twenty20 series against Pakistan in May before the T20 World Cup, followed by Test series against West Indies and Sri Lanka, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

England are reigning T20 world champions after beating Pakistan in the 2022 final and will play four matches between May 22-30 before they fly to the West Indies and the United States to defend their world crown.

England then play three home Tests each against West Indies in July and Sri Lanka in August-September.

The English summer ends with a three-match T20 series and five one-day internationals against Australia in September.

England's women's team will also play Pakistan in May in three T20 matches and three ODIs before they welcome New Zealand for three ODIs and five T20 games.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

England
Pakistan
Cricket
Sports News
World Cup

Related videos

What's Brewing

US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change

US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change

Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share

Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

How Japan plans to release Fukushima water into ocean

How Japan plans to release Fukushima water into ocean

Study uncovers hidden gems in Bengaluru's night skies

Study uncovers hidden gems in Bengaluru's night skies

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

 