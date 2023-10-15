England vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2023 Live: Gurbaz, Ibrahim get off to a quick start against ENG

7.6 - No run, yorker length just outside off now and Gurbaz blocks it out. Excellent comeback from Topley after getting hit for a boundary on the first delivery.

7.5 - No run, slower onto the pads now and Gurbaz defends back to the bowler.

7.4 - No run, Gurbaz backs away and looks to make room but Topley follows him with the ball, forcing the batter to defend.

7.3 - No run, good response from Topley as now he slips in a slower delivery that whizzes past the edge.

7.2 - No run, shorter from Topley and Gurbaz defends.

7.1 - FOUR! Width on offer from Topley and Gurbaz slices it expertly past the man at point.