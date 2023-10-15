England vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2023 Live: Gurbaz, Ibrahim get off to a quick start against ENG

8.1 - 1 run, Curran with a back of length delivery into the body and Ibrahim tucks it for a quick single.
7.6 - No run, yorker length just outside off now and Gurbaz blocks it out. Excellent comeback from Topley after getting hit for a boundary on the first delivery.
7.5 - No run, slower onto the pads now and Gurbaz defends back to the bowler.
7.4 - No run, Gurbaz backs away and looks to make room but Topley follows him with the ball, forcing the batter to defend.
7.3 - No run, good response from Topley as now he slips in a slower delivery that whizzes past the edge.
7.2 - No run, shorter from Topley and Gurbaz defends.
7.1 - FOUR! Width on offer from Topley and Gurbaz slices it expertly past the man at point.
6.6 - No run, full onto the stumps now and Ibrahim looks to drive but doesn't connect cleanly.
6.5 - No run, back of length onto the stumps and Ibrahim defends to the on-side.
6.4 - 1 run, Gurbaz taps it to the off-side and they run hard for another quick single.
6.3 - 1 run, Curran pitches it outside off and Ibrahim taps to point for a quick single.
6.2 - No run, Ibrahim leans forward and drives to mid-on.
6.1 - FOUR! Excellent from Ibrahim as he welcomes the bowling change with a beautiful drive through the gap at extra cover.
First bowling change for England as Sam Curran, left-arm fast medium, comes into the attack.
5.6 - No run, Topley pitches it full outside off again and Gurbaz pushes it back to the bowler.
5.5 - No run, full now outside off and Gurbaz defends.
5.4 - FOUR! Short outside off and Gurbaz slices it pats a diving fielder at point.
5.3 - 1 run, full onto the pads and Ibrahim flicks for a single.
5.2 - No run, length delivery outside off and Ibrahim defends.
5.2 - Wide! Topley bangs it short but it slides down leg.
5.1 - FOUR! Back of length delivery from Topley and Ibrahim drives on the up to send it racing past point.
4.6 - 1 run, Ibrahim taps the shorter delivery to mid-off for a quick single.
4.5 - No run, back of length outside off to Ibrahim who blocks.
4.4 - 1 run, Gurbaz now drives to long-on and rotates strike.
4.3 - FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Gurbaz as Woakes again goes slow outside off and sees it sliced past point.
4.2 - FOUR! Woakes sends down a slower full delivery outside off and Gurbaz drills it powerfully through covers.
4.1 - No run, Woakes with a length delivery outside off and Gurbaz defends.
3.6 - 1 run, short outside off and Gurbaz just dabs it to third man.
3.5 - 1 run, Ibrahim defends with soft hands and sets off for a quick single.
3.4 - No run, full onto the stumps now and Ibrahim defends.
3.4 - Wide! Topley looks for a wide yorker but it strays down leg.
3.3 - 1 run, short outside off and Gurbaz dabs it towards backward point for a quick single.
3.2 - No run, shorter now to Gurbaz who hops and blocks to the off-side.
3.1 - No run, Topley starts with a fuller length that Gurbaz defends to mid-on.
2.6 - No run, Ibrahim looks to cut again but this time doesn't connect cleanly.
2.5 - FOUR! Ibrahim slices it uppishly towards point where a misfield from Bairstow sees it escape for four.
2.4 - No run, Ibrahim blocks out the back of length delivery.
2.4 - 2 wides! Woakes loses his radar as he sprays it down leg and again Buttler doesn't collect cleanly as the batters cross.
2.3 - SIX! Perfect timing on the pull from Gurbaz as Woakes lands it short and sees it sent flying into the stands over midwicket.
2.2 - 2 runs, Gurbaz skips out looks to loft now but only slices it high over cover.
2.1 - No run, Woakes with a back of length delivery and Gurbaz thinks of the cut but pulls out of the shot.
1.6 - No run, Ibrahim misses with the flick as the short delivery hits him on the body. Maiden over from Topley.
1.5 - No run, shorter now from Topley and Ibrahim gets onto his toes to defend.
1.4 - No run, length delivery from Topley and Ibrahim pushes it towards point.
1.3 - No run, back of length outside off and again Ibrahim defends.
1.2 - No run, Ibrahim gets behind the ball and tucks it to the on-side.
1.1 - No run, Topley starts with a back of length delivery that Ibrahim blocks.
Reece Topley, left-arm fast medium, will bowl from the other end.
0.6 - No run, Woakes ends with a full delivery onto the stumps and Gurbaz defends.
0.5 - 1 run, now a thick outside edge from Ibrahim sees it escape to third man.
0.4 - No run, Ibrahim tucks it to the leg-side but doesn't find the gap.
0.3 - No run, back of length delivery to Ibrahim who defends.
0.2 - 1 run, full outside off and Gurbaz slashes hard but only gets a thick edge that loops towards third man.
0.1 - No run, back of length outside off and Gurbaz shoulders arms.
0.1 - Five Wides! Woakes sprays it well down leg and Buttler makes a mess of it behind the stumps as it sneaks through his legs.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran walk out to open the batting for Afghanistan. They'll be hoping to give their team a good start as they'll need lots of runs on the board to stand a chance against this England team.
Chris Woakes is handed the new ball to open the bowling for England.