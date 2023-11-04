England vs Australia, World Cup 2023 Live: Woakes gets rid of both AUS openers inside first powerplay

11.2 - No run, full outside off and Labuschagne defends.
11.1 - 1 run, full from Woakes and Smith drives to deep cover.
10.6 - No run, short to Smith who defends towards the on-side.
10.5 - 1 run, Smith looks to pull but is rushed by the pace as he mistimes the shot.
10.4 - 1 run, Labuschagne drives it past point to rotate strike.
10.3 - 1 run, onto the pads from Wood and Smith whips it past square leg.
10.2 - No run, good pace from Wood as Smith blocks it out.
10.1 - No run, length delivery from Wood and Smith defends.
First bowling change as Mark Wood, right-arm fast, comes into the attack.
9.6 - No run, Labuschagne looks to flick but gets a leading edge to point.
9.5 - No run, beaten! Labuschagne goes for a big expansive drive but doesn't connect.
9.4 - No run, back of length again as Labuschagne mistimes the drive.
9.3 - No run, back of length outside off and Labuschagne defends.
9.2 - No run, full onto the stumps and Labuschagne defends to point.
9.1 - 1 run, length delivery down leg from Woakes as Smith tucks to square leg.
8.6 - No run, length delivery and Labuschagne drives hard but finds the man at cover.
8.5 - No run, Labuschagne flicks to the man at midwicket.
8.4 - 1 run, Smith defends to cover and sets off for a risky single. Bairstow misses with the throw and a direct-hit would've meant trouble.
8.3 - 1 run, slower delivery down leg and Labuschagne looks to flick but it comes off the pads for a leg bye.
8.2 - No run, length delivery and this time Labuschagne taps it straight to mid-off.
8.1 - FOUR! Full outside off from Willey and Labuschagne drives it beautifully past the man at mid-off.
7.6 - No run, length delivery and Smith blocks it out.
7.5 - No run, full onto the stumps and Smith pushes it back to Woakes.
7.4 - 2 runs, Smith looks to drive but gets a big inside edge to fine leg.
7.3 - No run, short outside off and Smith chops it back towards the keeper.
7.2 - No run, fuller this time and Smith drives towards cover.
7.1 - No run, short from Woakes as Smith hops to defend.
6.6 - No run, excellent maiden over from Willey as Labuschange looks to flick but gets hit on the pads.
6.5 - No run, yorker length from Willey and Labuschagne drives to mid-off.
6.4 - No run, length delivery outside off and Labuschagne mistimes the drive to cover.
6.3 - No run, short and tight to Labuschagne who defends.
6.2 - No run, this time Labuschagne shoulders arms.
6.1 - No run, almost! Labuschagne looks to dab to third man but gets a thick inside edge and almost chops it back onto the stumps.
5.6 - 1 run, Labuschagne looks to defend but gets a thick edge to the leg-side to get off the mark.
5.5 - No run, length delivery outside off and Labuschagne leaves.
Marnus Labuschagne, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
5.4 - WICKET! Warner c Willey b Woakes 15 (16)
Slower short ball from Woakes and Warner goes for the pull but only slices it high over midwicket where Willey comes running across and takes a safe catch. This is just the start that England would've hoped for with both openers dismissed early.
5.3 - No run, short and tight to Warner who cuts it to point.
5.2 - SIX! Full outside off and Warner thumps it high back over Woakes' head for a massive six straight down the ground.
5.1 - No run, full onto the stumps and Warner defends.
4.6 - FOUR! Full down leg and Smith flicks it off the pads into the gap at fine leg.
4.5 - No run, length delivery to Smith who defends to point.
4.4 - 1 run, Warner dabs to third man for a quick single.
4.3 - No run, cut in half! REVIEWED! Warner looks to flick but is beaten by the shorter length delivery as it flies past the inside edge. Buttler goes for the review as it brushes the pads on the way to the keeper. Replays confirm no bat involved but impact on wickets is 'Umpire's Call' so England retain the review but Warner survives.
4.2 - No run, back of length to Warner who defends.
4.1 - 1 run, full from Willey and Smith cuts it to deep point.
3.6 - No run, Warner drives but finds the man at cover.
3.5 - 2 runs, Woakes pitches it short outside off as Warner reaches out and cuts it high over point.
3.4 - No run, full from Woakes and Warner gets a leading edge towards mid-off.
3.3 - FOUR! Warner heaves at the length delivery to send it racing through the gap at backward square leg.
3.2 - 2 runs, Warner tucks it off the pads into the gap at midwicket.
3.1 - 3 runs, appeals for LBW as Woakes hits Smith high on the pads but it's sliding down leg as the batters run hard for three leg bye.
England's Joe Root takes the catch to dismiss Australia's Travis Head, off the bowling of Chris Woakes at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
