England vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 Live: Bangladesh won toss; elect to bowl first

Follow the live coverage of match 7 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 between England and Bangladesh at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala.
Defending champions England's nine-wicket loss to New Zealand in their World Cup opener would have given Jos Butter the jitters, and the skipper would like his teammates to make a strong comeback when they take on Bangladesh here on Tuesday.
The loss against New Zealand was an early wake-up call for Buttler, whose team members know the Indian pitches and the conditions here like the back of their hand with many of them playing in the Indian Premier League.
Ben Stokes is set to miss Tuesday's match against Bangladesh but England captain Jos Buttler is more concerned with the outfield in Dharamsala, which he thinks is not ideal for World Cup matches.