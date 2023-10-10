Home
LIVE
England vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 Live: Bangladesh won toss; elect to bowl first

Follow the live coverage of match 7 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 between England and Bangladesh at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala.
Last Updated 10 October 2023, 04:37 IST

04:3610 Oct 2023

Bangladesh won toss; elect to bowl first

04:2010 Oct 2023

Smarting from Kiwi lessons, Buttler's England take on upbeat Bangladesh in World Cup

Defending champions England's nine-wicket loss to New Zealand in their World Cup opener would have given Jos Butter the jitters, and the skipper would like his teammates to make a strong comeback when they take on Bangladesh here on Tuesday.

The loss against New Zealand was an early wake-up call for Buttler, whose team members know the Indian pitches and the conditions here like the back of their hand with many of them playing in the Indian Premier League.

04:2010 Oct 2023

Dharamsala outfield not ideal for World Cup, says Buttler

Ben Stokes is set to miss Tuesday's match against Bangladesh but England captain Jos Buttler is more concerned with the outfield in Dharamsala, which he thinks is not ideal for World Cup matches.

(Published 10 October 2023, 04:20 IST)
