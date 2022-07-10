England vs India: MS Dhoni pays visit to Indian team following 2nd T20I win, video goes viral

As India trumped England by 49 runs in the second Twenty20 International on Saturday and sealed the series having an unassailable 2-0 lead, the highlight was former Indian skipper MS Dhoni paying a visit to the youngbloods.

After the game, Dhoni was seen paying a visit to the Indian dressing room in Edgbaston and interacting with opening batter Ishan Kishan.

BCCI's official Twitter handle tweeted photos of him chatting with Kishan and other members of the squad. "Always all ears when the great @msdhoni talks!” read the caption of BCCI's tweet.

The World Cup-winning India captain was also seen enjoying a Wimbledon game earlier this week.

India, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, defeated England by 49 runs in the second T20 international.

Batting first, the men in blue showed an aggressive intent right from the start, reaching 170 for eight riding on the back of 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja (46 not out off 29 balls).

With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's (3/15) new found rhythm in the powerplay overs was superbly complemented by the skilful duo of Jasprit Bumrah (2/10) and Yuzevndra Chahal (2/10) as England innings imploded for 121 in 17 overs.

While Dhoni has remained a crowd favourite, both as captain and player, ever since he began playing for the team, Rohit Sharma is emerging as a great skipper just like 'Captain Cool'. Since he got full-time captaincy, the Indian team is yet to lose a match under Sharma.