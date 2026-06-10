England vs New Zealand: Stokes and Atkinson left out of second Test, Root named interim skipper

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England drop Stokes and Atkinson for Test against New Zealand after curfew breach probe, Root named interim captain.
Key points
• Players omitted
Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson have been left out of the second Test against New Zealand following reports of a curfew breach and a nightclub incident after England's first Test win.
• Interim captaincy
Joe Root has been named interim captain for the second Test at The Oval starting on 17 June while the ECB investigates the incident.
• ECB investigation
Stokes and Atkinson are under ECB scrutiny for allegedly breaking team curfew rules, with potential captaincy consequences for Stokes.
• First Test result
England won the first Test by 115 runs at Lord's, with Atkinson taking five wickets and Stokes also claiming a wicket.
Key statistics
115 runs
Margin of victory in first Test
17 June
Date of second Test start
5
Atkinson's wicket tally in first Test
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Published 10 June 2026, 14:19 IST