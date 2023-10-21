England vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 Live: Topley strikes in first over, sends back dangerous de Kock

10.3 - No run, pacy short delivery and Hendricks ducks under it.
10.2 - No run, length delivery outside off and Hendricks cuts to point.
10.1 - No run, Hendricks slashes at the wide delivery but only gets an inside edge that Buttler cuts off.
9.6 - No run, slower now from Willey and van der Dussen pushes back to the bowler.
9.5 - No run, back of length to van der Dussen who defends.
9.4 - 1 run, Willey comes round the wicket now as Hendricks cuts to deep cover.
9.3 - FOUR! Willey overcorrects as he goes full outside off and Hendricks drives it beautifully through cover.
9.2 - FOUR! Willey strays down leg and Hendricks just glances it down to fine leg.
9.1 - 1 run, slower delivery from Willey and van der Dussen pushes to mid-off to bring up 50 for South Africa.
8.6 - No run, length delivery outside off and this time Hendricks defends. South Africa are just pulling things back now.
8.5 - FOUR! Back of length outside off and Hendricks pulls it over the man at midwicket.
8.4 - 2 runs, full outside off and Hendricks drives through the gap at cover.
8.3 - No run, again the Hendricks looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
8.2 - FOUR! Clean hit this time as Hendricks lofts the full delivery straight back over Atkinson's head.
8.1 - No run, full outside off and Hendricks looks to drive but edges it into the pads.
Change in bowling now as Gus Atkinson, right-arm medium, comes in to replace Topley.
7.6 - No run, full onto the pads now and van der Dussen defends.
7.5 - FOUR! Short down leg again and van der Dussen nails the pull this time to send it racing through square leg.
7.4 - No run, full outside off and van der Dussen defends back to Willey.
7.3 - FOUR! Short into the body and van der Dussen doesn't connect cleanly with the pull but gets enough to send it past short fine leg.
7.2 - No run, tighter into the body and van der Dussen just flicks to the leg-side.
7.1 - 2 runs, length delivery outside off and van der Dussen drives through the gap at covers for two.
6.6 - 1 run, Root slides it onto the pads and van der Dussen flicks to retain strike.
Joe Root, right-arm off break, enters the attack.
Topley isn't comfortable and leaves the field now. Joe Root will come in to finish the over.
6.5 - FOUR! Topley continues but pitches it full onto the pads and van der Dussen flicks through midwicket.
There's a pause in play now as Topley calls for the Physio to have a look at his fingers.
6.4 - FOUR! van der Dussen gets on top of the bounce and punches it through the gap at covers.
Topley seems able to continue though for now.
6.3 - No run, driven back down the ground but it's cut off at mid-on. Topley puts in a dive to try and cut that off himself and hurts his bowling hand in the process.
6.2 - 2 runs, short outside off and van der Dussen slices it past a diving cover fielder.
6.1 - No run, length delivery onto the stumps and van der Dussen pushes it back to Topley.
5.6 - 1 run, van der Dussen flicks to mid-on and sets off for a quick single. The fielder hits the stumps at the non-striker's end but van der Dussen makes it safe.
5.5 - No run, another big leading edge as van der Dussen sees it fly to cover. South Africa just haven't come to grips with this surface yet.
5.4 - No run, back of length delivery and van der Dussen defends.
5.3 - No run, length delivery and this time van der Dussen flicks to midwicket.
5.2 - No run, big leading edge to cover as van der Dussen looks to defend to the on-side.
5.1 - 1 run, length delivery from Willey and Hendricks defends with soft hands for a quick single.
4.6 - 1 run, big inside edge again but this time it escapes past the stumps to fine leg.
4.5 - No run, appeals for LBW but there was a faint inside edge before hitting the pads.
4.4 - 3 runs, angled into the pads and van der Dussen flicks it expertly into the gap at midwicket and the fielder does well to chase it down and cut off the boundary.
4.3 - No run, short again as van der Dussen defends.
4.2 - No run, short outside off and van der Dussen defends to the off-side.
4.1 - No run, van der Dussen flicks powerfully but it's superbly cut off by Willey at short midwicket.
3.6 - FOUR! Finally Hendricks gets off the mark and he does it in style as he slashes the back of length delivery through covers.
3.5 - No run, Hendricks drives the full delivery to mid-off but it's again cut off.
3.4 - No run, full down leg and Hendricks misses with the flick as it hits the pads.
3.3 - No run, back of length now and Hendricks defends to cover.
3.2 - No run, full again from Willey and Hendricks drives but it's well cut off at mid-off.
3.1 - 1 run, full onto the pads and van der Dussen flicks to the leg-side.
2.6 - No run, full onto the stumps now and Hendricks gets an inside edge onto the pads. There's a hint of swing on offer here which is making it difficult for the batters.
2.5 - No run, full onto the pads and Hendricks looks to flick but gets hit on the pads.
2.4 - No run, back of length onto the stumps and Hendricks pushes it back to Topley.
2.3 - 1 run, van der Dussen gets off the mark as he flicks to mid-on.
2.2 - No run, full onto the stumps and van der Dussen defends back to Topley.
2.2 - Wide! Topley sprays it well down leg.
2.1 - No run, back of length from Topley and van der Dussen shoulders arms.
1.6 - No run, maiden over from Willey. This is a really good start from England.
1.5 - No run, short outside off and Hendricks gets bat behind ball to defend.
1.4 - No run, beaten! Willey gets it to nip away as Hendricks shapes up to defend but is beaten.
1.3 - No run, full outside off and Hendricks drives straight to cover.
1.2 - No run, length delivery onto the stumps and Hendricks defends.
1.1 - No run, full outside off from Willey and Hendricks punches to cover.
David Willey, left-arm fast medium, will bowl from the other end.