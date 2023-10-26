<p>The defending champions find themselves with their backs against the wall as they take on Sri Lanka at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. </p><p>Both sides need a win to keep their campaigns on track and the Three Lions will desperately want to avoid the embarrassment of an early exit. </p>.<div><blockquote>We are going to bat first. Looks a good wicket, little bit drier but we will look to put up a good score. We have been short of our best, we have done enough talking and it is about performing. We have stayed very level as a group, there is some frustration around for not playing as well as we could but there is quality in the team individually and collectively. Throughout the team. We have three changes - Woakes, Moeen and Livingstone come in.</blockquote><span class="attribution">Jos Buttler (England Captain)</span></div>.<div><blockquote>Pitch is good and we were looking to bat first as well. I am enjoying the captaincy. There are players who are advising me and supporting me. The last match we did well with bat and ball. Very important game, we need a good start with the ball and if we get that then we can manage the game. He (Mathews) comes into the team, most experienced guy in the team and hopefully he does well today. Angelo and Kumara are playing.</blockquote><span class="attribution">Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka Captain)</span></div>.<p><strong>England (Playing XI):</strong> Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk & c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.</p><p><strong>Sri Lanka (Playing XI):</strong> Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk & c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara and Dilshan Madushanka.</p>.<p><strong>Dinesh Karthik says it feels like a 'honeycomb' and spinners should find some joy on this surface</strong></p><p><strong>Ravi Shastri</strong> also says it'll be on the slower side: "Pitch no. 8 today. Pitch no. 9 had over 650 runs scored in the game between Australia and Pakistan. This might be a little bit drier, a little bit on the slower side but on the surface it is a good track where the ball will come on to the bat. The dimensions remain the same; 73 straight, 53 behind, 61 and 67 on the side"</p><p><strong>Dinesh Karthik </strong>points out, "It is a very interesting pitch, there's a lot of grass in the center of the pitch, but see where it is (while standing in batters position), it is devoid of grass. Batting against spin for left-handers will be interesting. This is the kind of pitch where you need to have a right-left combination because the pitch will play differently on both sides. There will be a bit of turn and that's because of the dry surface, it is like a honeycomb. It is going to be a challenge for batting,"</p>.<p>Australia's star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said he was well aware of all the records and that he drew on his experience of playing in India, including the IPL, on his way to a <strong>40-ball ODI century, the fastest in World Cup history - <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/i-drew-on-india-experience-says-maxwell-after-record-breaking-wc-ton-2741756">Read the full story here</a></strong>. </p><p>Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell, wasn't a fan of the <strong>two-minute light show</strong> at the Arun Jaitley stadium yesterday, calling it a "<strong>horrible, horrible idea</strong>." - <strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/icc-world-cup-2023-glenn-maxwell-blasts-cricket-world-cup-light-show-at-delhis-arun-jaitley-stadium-2742357">Here's what he had to say.</a></strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/icc-world-cup-2023-glenn-maxwell-blasts-cricket-world-cup-light-show-at-delhis-arun-jaitley-stadium-2742357"> </a></p><p><strong>Steve Smith</strong> says taking a leg-stump guard and changing to a top-hand grip helped him turn his form around - <strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/took-leg-stump-guard-changed-to-top-hand-grip-and-got-results-steve-smith-2742344">Read the full story here.</a></strong></p><p>Meanwhile Aiden Markram has said that <strong>‘Free-spirted’ Quinton de Kock must be allowed to ‘fly’</strong>, after the explosive lefthander smashed 174 off 140 balls, his third century in five innings - <strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/free-spirted-quinton-de-kock-must-be-allowed-to-fly-aiden-markram-2740662">Here's what he said</a></strong>. </p> <p>Follow all our <strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/icc-cricket-world-cup-2023">World Cup 2023 coverage in one place</a></strong>!</p>.<p>Alright then, we're done with the national anthems as <strong>Dawid Malan </strong>and <strong>Jonny Bairstow </strong>walk out to open the batting for England. They'll be keen on getting off to a quick start. </p><p><strong>Dilshan Madushanka </strong>who has been impressive with the new ball will open the attack for Sri Lanka. </p>.<p>0.6 - No run, Malan shoulders arms this time as the keeper collects. Good start by Madushanka who is unlucky to miss out on a big scalp. </p><p>0.5 - No run, <strong>swing and a miss</strong> as Malan looks to heave over the on-side but doesn't read the length as it bounces over the edge. </p><p>0.4 - No run, again Madushanka is looking for swing and Malan pushes it to mid-off. </p><p>0.3 - No run, again Madushanka goes full and Malan pushes it back to the bowler. </p><p>0.2 - No run, full onto the stumps and Malan defends. </p><p>0.1 - 3 runs, good start from both batter and bowler! Madushanka gets some late inward movement and Bairstow punches it straight down the ground. The fielder does well to not give up the chase. </p><p>Madushanka wanted a review saying the ball hit the pad first and replays confirm he was right. Had Sri Lanka reviewed <strong>Bairstow would've been OUT! </strong></p>.<p>1.6 - No run, full outside off and Bairstow drives to cover. </p><p>1.5 - No run, Bairstow gets hit on the pads but it's sliding down leg. </p><p>1.4 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Length delivery outside off and Bairstow slashes it past backward point. </p><p>1.3 - No run, full outside off and Bairstow drives but its well cut off at mid off. </p><p>1.2 - No run, <strong>swing and a miss </strong>as Bairstow immediately goes for the big slog. </p><p>1.1 - No run, back of length from Rajitha and Bairstow defends. </p><p><strong>Kasun Rajitha</strong>, right-arm fast medium, will take the other new ball. </p>.<p>2.6 - 1 run, full down leg and Malan helps it along to retain strike. </p><p>2.5 - No run, full onto the stumps now and Malan flicks to mid-on. </p><p>2.4 - No run, <strong>beaten </strong>again as Madushanka is bowling a fine fourth-stump line. </p><p>2.3 - No run, <strong>beaten! </strong>Malan goes fishing outside off and sees it fly past the edge. </p><p>2.2 - No run, full again from Madushanka but a tighter line as Malan defends. </p><p>2.1 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Excellent from Malan who plays a beautifully timed cover drive as Madushanka bowls full outside off. </p>.<p>3.6 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Length delivery outside off and Bairstow drives on the up to beat the diving fielder at cover. </p><p>3.5 - 1 run, Malan punches towards point to rotate strike. </p><p>3.4 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Takes the aerial route now as Rajitha goes full outside off again and sees it lofted over covers. </p><p>3.3 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Length delivery outside off and Malan creams it through covers with beautiful timing. </p><p>3.2 - No run, full outside off from Rajitha and Malan leaves. </p><p>3.1 - 2 runs, Malan advances and flicks past backward square leg for an easy two. </p>.<p>4.6 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Malan connects this time as he lofts the full delivery over the man at cover for a one-bounce four. Really good start from the England openers. </p><p>4.5 - No run, back of length again and Malan defends. </p><p>4.4 - No run, <strong>swing and a miss </strong>as Malan looks to drive through covers again. </p><p>4.3 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Short into Malan now and the opener pulls it through square leg. </p><p>4.2 - No run, back of length now and Malan defends to point. </p><p>4.1 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Too full from Madushanka and Malan drives it through the gap at cover to find the ropes. </p>.<p>5.6 - No run, <strong>beaten! </strong>Malan is beaten past the inside edge now as he looks to drive but doesn't connect. Good start from Theekshana apart from that one loose delivery. </p><p>5.5 - 1 run, tossed up onto the pads and Bairstow drives to long-on. </p><p>5.4 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Too much width on offer this time and Bairstow slashes it firmly past point.</p><p>5.3 - No run, <strong>beaten! </strong>Excellent quicker delivery from Theekshana and Bairstow looks to cut but is cramped for room and misses. </p><p>5.2 - No run, tossed up now and Bairstow punches it back to Theekshana. </p><p>5.1 - No run, skiddy into Bairstow straight away and the batter defends. </p><p>With no swing on offer Sri Lanka quickly make the switch to spin as <strong>Maheesh Theekshana</strong>, right-arm off break, comes into the attack.</p>.<p>6.6 - 1 run, Bairstow punches to deep point to keep strike. </p><p>6.5 - 2 run, full outside off and Bairstow drives to deep cover. </p><p>6.4 - 1 run, Root steps out and flicks to mid-on to get off the mark. </p><p>Joe Root, right handed bat, comes to the crease.</p><p>6.3 - <strong>WICKET! Malan c Kusal Mendis b Mathews 28 (25)</strong></p><p><strong>Excellent Review from Sri Lanka! </strong>Malan looks to steer to third man but seems to miss. Mathews is convinced there's an edge and so is Mendis who reviews. Ultraedge confirms a faint knick and Malan has to walk. </p><p>Just the start that Mathews would've dreamt of making. </p><p>6.2 - No run, good bounce from Mathews and Malan is taken by surprise as it whizzes past the edge. </p><p>6.1 - 1 run, length delivery outside off and Bairstow drives to deep cover. </p><p>Sri Lanka lean on the experience of <strong>Angelo Mathews</strong>, right-arm fast medium, straight away as he enters the attack.</p>.<p>7.6 - No run, big leading edge from Root that lands safely at cover. </p><p>7.5 - 1 run, tossed up again and Bairstow drives to long-on. </p><p>7.4 - 1 run, loopy to Root who flicks to long-on. </p><p>7.3 - 1 run, Bairstow goes deep in the crease and flicks to backward square leg. </p><p>7.2 - No run, tossed up outside off and Bairstow defends. </p><p>7.1 - No run, full onto the stumps and Bairstow gets a thick leading edge to point. </p>.<p>8.6 - 1 run, onto the pads and Bairstow flicks to retain strike. </p><p>8.5 - 1 run, Root punches to cover and pushes for a risky single. The fielder misses but a direct-hit would've spelt trouble for Bairstow. </p><p>8.4 - No run, Root drives it firmly this time but finds the man at cover. </p><p>8.3 - No run, again Root pushes it back to the bowler. </p><p>8.2 - No run, back of length from Mathews and Root defends. </p><p>8.1 - 1 run, length delivery outside off and Bairstow pushes to cover. </p>.<p>9.6 - 2 runs, fired into the pads again as Stones misses with the flick but it deflects off the pads to fine leg two leg byes. </p><p>9.5 - No run, Stokes looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. There are muted appeals but it's way down leg. </p><p>Ben Stokes, left handed bat, comes to the crease.</p><p>9.4 - <strong>WICKET! Root run out (Mathews/Kusal Mendis) 3 (10)</strong></p><p>A complete mix-up between the two batters as Root chops to point and sets off for a risky single. Bairstow initially responds before pulling out. Root puts in a desperate dive but Mathews sends in a quick throw and Mendis does the rest. </p><p>9.3 - No run, quicker delivery this time and Root flicks to backward square leg, he wants a single but is rightly sent back. </p><p>9.2 - No run, tossed up to Root who defends. </p><p>9.1 - 1 run, onto the pads again and Bairstow tucks to square leg. </p><p>9.1 - <strong>Wide! </strong>Theekshana spills it down leg and Bairstow almost loses balance looking to flick. </p>.<p>10.6 - 1 run, Bairstow slashes it hard towards backward point where the fielder does well to get a hand onto it. </p><p>10.5 - 1 run, full outside off and Stokes drives to deep cover. </p><p>10.4 - No run, <strong>Review! </strong>Stokes misses with the flick as Mathews hits him on the pads. They go for the review but the ball pitches well 'down leg' and Sri Lanka lose one review. </p><p>10.3 - No run, Stokes with a firm drive this time but finds mid-off. </p><p>10.2 - No run, full outside off and Stokes defends. </p><p>10.1 - 1 run, back of length from Mathews and Bairstow tucks to midwicket. </p>.<p>11.6 - No run, nearly chopped on as Bairstow looks to pull but only gets a thick inside edge. </p><p>11.5 - No run, short outside off and Bairstow punches to point.</p><p>11.4 - 2 runs, Bairstow looks to drive but gets a thick inside edge that flies to deep fine leg. </p><p>11.3 - 1 run, back of length outside off and Stokes dabs to deep third. </p><p>11.2 - No run, full to Stokes who nudges to midwicket. </p><p>11.1 - 1 run, back of length to Bairstow who flicks to deep square leg. </p><p><strong>Kasun Rajitha</strong> [2.0-0-19-0] comes back into the attack to replace Theekshana. </p>.<p>12.6 - No run, <strong>beaten! </strong>Beautiful from Lahiru as Stokes looks to defend but sees it fly past the edge. </p><p>12.5 - No run, <strong>beaten! </strong>Stokes goes for a big drives but is well beaten. </p><p>12.4 - 2 runs, good fielding at deep cover as Stokes slices it firmly through the gap but the man comes running across to cut off the boundary. </p><p>12.3 - No run, Stokes dabs to backward point but it's straight to the man. </p><p>12.2 - No run, <strong>nearly </strong>as Stokes drives uppishly to cover where it's just short of the fielder who comes diving in. </p><p>12.1 - No run, full outside off and Stokes shoulders arms. </p><p><strong>Lahiru Kumara</strong>, right-arm fast medium, comes in to replace Mathews. </p>.<p>13.6 - No run, back of length down leg and Stokes flicks to midwicket. </p><p>13.5 - 1 run, Buttler tucks to backward square leg to rotate strike. </p><p>13.4 - 2 runs, Buttler now leans forward and flicks to deep square leg to get off the mark. </p><p>13.3 - No run, length delivery from Rajitha and Buttler drives back to the bowler. </p><p>Jos Buttler, right handed bat, comes to the crease.</p><p>13.2 - <strong>WICKET! Bairstow c Dhananjaya b Rajitha 30 (31)</strong></p><p>Back of length from Rajitha and Baitstow is committed to the drive as he sends it flat towards mid-on where the fielder comes running in and slide in to take a sharp catch. </p><p>13.1 - No run, full outside off from Rajitha and Bairstow drives to mid-off. </p>.<p>14.6 - No run, full outside off and Livingstone defends. </p><p>Liam Livingstone, right handed bat, comes to the crease.</p><p>14.5 - <strong>WICKET! Buttler c Kusal Mendis b Lahiru Kumara 8 (6)</strong></p><p><strong>Sri Lanka are on a roll!</strong> Kumara sends down a length delivery outside off and Buttler goes hard on the drive but only gets a healthy edge and Mendis flies to his right to take an excellent catch. </p><p>14.4 - 1 run, back of length outside off and Stokes dabs to third man. </p><p>14.3 - No run, <strong>beaten! </strong>Stokes looks to drive through cover but doesn't connect as Kumara gets some extra bounce. </p><p>14.2 - 1 run, full outside off and Buttler drives to deep cover. </p><p>14.1 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Full from Kumara and Buttler just beats a diving mid-on with a drive down the ground. </p>.<p>15.6 - 1 run, another quicker delivery that Stokes tucks. A good quiet over from Sri Lanka. </p><p>15.5 - No run, flatter from Theekshana that hits Stokes on the thigh pad. </p><p>15.4 - 1 run, Livingstone tucks to midwicket to get off the mark. </p><p>15.3 - 1 run, Stokes gets on the back foot and punches to long-on. </p><p>15.2 - No run, good turn from Theekshana as Stokes defends. </p><p>15.1 - No run, length delivery to Stokes who defends. </p><p>Sri Lanka look to crank up the pressure as <strong>Maheesh Theekshana</strong> [3.0-0-10-0] comes back to replace Rajitha. </p>.<p>16.6 - <strong>WICKET! Livingstone lbw b Lahiru Kumara 1 (6) </strong></p><p>Kumara get it to nip in slightly as he bowls full onto the stumps. Livingstone looks to flick but is beaten by pace as it hits him on the back pad. The batter immediately reviews but there's no bat involved and impact on wickets is left to 'Umpire's Call' so Livingstone has to depart but England retain the review. </p><p>16.5 - No run, short and wide outside off from Kumara and Livingstone reaches out but only edges it back into the pitch. </p><p>16.4 - No run, full outside off and Livingstone mistimes the drive to mid-off. </p><p>16.3 - No run, sharp short ball outside off and Livingstone hops to defend. </p><p>16.2 - 1 run, Stokes drives to deep cover to rotate strike. </p><p>16.1 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Lucky for Stokes as he gets a thick outside edge that flies through an empty slip area. </p>.<p>17.6 - No run, <strong>excellent maiden over </strong>from Theekshana as Sri Lanka keep the pressure on England. </p><p>17.5 - No run, flatter onto the stumps and Stokes dabs to cover. </p><p>17.4 - No run, full onto the stumps and Stokes flicks to midwicket. </p><p>17.3 - No run, again pitched down leg as Theekshana raps Stokes on the pads. </p><p>17.2 - No run, flatter from Theekshana and Stokes looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. </p><p>17.1 - No run, tossed up to Stokes who defends. </p><p>Moeen Ali, left handed bat, comes to the crease.</p>.<p>18.6 - 1 run, Moeen nudges to midwicket to retain strike. </p><p>18.5 - 1 run, short down leg and Stokes helps it along to fine leg. </p><p>18.4 - No run, <strong>excellent effort! </strong>Stokes gets a thick leading edge that flies flat towards backward point. Samarwickrama dives across and grabs it with one hand but it just pops out of his palm. Excellent effort from the fielder. </p><p>18.3 - No run, <strong>cut in half! </strong>Unplayable from Kumara as it nips in sharply to beat the inside edge of Stokes. </p><p>18.2 - No run, banged short now and Stokes looks to pull but sees it fly past the top edge. </p><p>18.1 - 1 run, full outside off from Kumara and Moeen drives to cover to get off the mark. </p>.<p>19.6 - No run, Stokes clips to the man at midwicket. Good over from Theekshana as just a single comes off it. </p><p>19.5 - <strong>GIVEN OUT & REVIEWED! </strong></p><p>Stokes for the reverse sweep but misses as the ball hits the front pad. The Umpire finally gives in after persistent appeals and Stokes immediately reviews! Ultraedge reveals a faint edge and a brush off the gloves so Stokes survives. </p><p>19.4 - No run, angled into Stokes again who pushes towards cover. </p><p>19.3 - No run, comes round the wicket and angles it into Stokes who defends. </p><p>19.2 - 1 run, onto the stumps from Theekshana and Moeen drives to long-off. </p><p>19.1 - No run, <strong>appeals </strong>for LBW but it's sliding down leg. </p>.<p>20.6 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Length delivery onto the stumps and Stokes hammers it through the gap at mid-on. He's looking to break free a little now. </p><p>20.5 - No run, Stokes leans forward and blocks the full delivery. </p><p>20.4 - 1 run, slides down leg and Moeen flicks to fine leg. </p><p>20.3 - 2 runs, slower outside off and Moeen dabs to cover. An overthrow lets them come back for two. </p><p>20.2 - No run, shorter from Madushanka and Moeen edges it onto the pads. </p><p>20.1 - 2 runs, full onto the stumps and Moeen punches to mid-on where Kumara's knee gets stuck in the turf as he tries to cut it off. </p><p><strong>Dilshan Madushanka</strong> [3.0-0-20-0] comes in to replace Kumara. </p>.<p>21.6 - No run, Stokes drives firmly to mid-off. </p><p>21.5 - No run, tossed up again and Stokes gets a thick inside edge to square leg. </p><p>21.4 - No run, tossed up down the middle and Stokes defends. </p><p>21.3 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Stokes gives Dhananjaya the charge and lifts it into the gap at cow corner. </p><p>21.2 - 1 run, tighter line now and Moeen flicks to square leg. </p><p>21.1 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Tossed up outside off and Moeen drives it firmly through the gap at cover to bring up the <strong>100 </strong>for England. </p><p>Change in the spin department as <strong>Dhananjaya de Silva</strong>, right-arm off break, comes into the attack.</p>.<p>22.6 - No run, length delivery outside off and Stokes pushes for a quick single but Moeen doesn't fancy that. </p><p>22.5 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Clean connection this time as Stokes heaves through midwicket. </p><p>22.4 - No run, Stokes charges out again but gets an inside edge to fine leg. </p><p>22.3 - No run, Stokes looks to scoop over fine leg and is <strong>beaten </strong>as the ball just misses the leg-stump. </p><p>22.2 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Stokes is going on the counter-offensive here as he flicks the full deliver over the men at midwicket. </p><p>22.1 - No run, line delivery onto the stumps and Stokes defends. </p>.<p>23.6 - 1 run, Stokes uses the pace as he slices towards backward point. </p><p>23.5 - No run, Stokes advances but Rajitha lands it short forcing him to defend. </p><p>23.4 - No run, length delivery outside off and Stokes defends again. </p><p>23.3 - No run, back of length down leg to Stokes who defends. </p><p>23.2 - 1 run, Moeen drives to cover where the fielder does well to cut off the boundary. </p><p>23.2 - No run, tighter line this time as Moeen defends. </p><p>23.1 - No run, Moeen looks to drive but sees it fly past the edge. </p><p>23.1 - <strong>Wide! </strong>He pitches the slow delivery well outside off.</p><p>Pace from both ends as <strong>Kasun Rajitha</strong> [4.0-0-26-1] is back into the attack.</p>.<p>24.6 - No run, length delivery outside off and again Woakes defends. </p><p>24.5 - No run, short to Woakes who defends. </p><p>Chris Woakes, right handed bat, comes to the crease.</p><p>24.4 - <strong>WICKET! Moeen Ali c Kusal Perera b Mathews 15 (15)</strong></p><p>Banged short to Moeen who looks to cut and sends it flying straight to backward point who takes a safe catch. Mathews grabs his second as England lose a sixth wicket. Really poor start from the defending champions. </p><p>24.3 - 1 run, full to Stokes who flicks to long-on to rotate strike. </p><p>24.2 - 1 run, short down leg to Moeen who flicks to deep square leg. </p><p>24.1 - 1 run, slower short ball and Stokes tucks to the on-side. </p><p><strong>Angelo Mathews</strong> [3.0-0-11-1] comes in to replace Madushanka. </p>.<p>25.6- No run, short into Willey who defends. </p><p>David Willey, left handed bat, comes to the crease.</p><p>25.5 - <strong>WICKET! Woakes c Samarawickrama b Rajitha 0 (4)</strong></p><p>A close call from the Umpires but Woakes has to walk! Woakes slices it towards backward point where Samarawickrama takes a low catch. It's not entirely clear so the on-field umpires send it up to the third umpire. The third umpire is happy that the fingers are under the ball and Woakes walks back on a 'duck'. </p><p>25.4 - No run, full outside off and Woakes mistimes the drive to mid-off. </p><p>25.3 -1 run, onto the pads now and Stokes flicks to midwicket. </p><p>25.2 - No run, full outside off and Stokes taps to cover. </p><p>25.1 - No run, length delivery from Rajitha and Stokes defends. </p>.<p>26.6 - No run, again Willey puts in a good solid block. </p><p>26.5 - No run, length delivery to Willey who defends. </p><p>26.4 - No run, short and tighter line as Willey punches to short cover. </p><p>26.3 - No run, slower short ball and Willey leaves. </p><p>26.2 - No run, length delivery to Willey who defends. </p><p>26.1 - 1 run, full down leg from Mathews and Stokes misses with the flick as it deflects off the pads. </p>.<p>27.6 - No run, slower onto the stumps and Stokes pushes back to Rajitha. </p><p>27.5 - No run, slower ball from Rajitha and Stokes defends. </p><p>27.4 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Width on offer and Stokes drives it beautifully through covers. </p><p>27.3 - No run, full into the stumps and Stokes defends. </p><p>27.2 - 1 run, <strong>almost! </strong>Banged short by Rajitha and it takes Willey by surprise as the ball loops and lands safely beyond backward point. </p><p>27.1 - 1 run, length delivery from Rajitha and Stokes drives to long-on. </p>.<p>28.6 - 1 run, length delivery outside off and Willey dabs to third man. </p><p>28.5 - No run, short into Willey who defends. </p><p>28.4 - 1 run, full onto the stumps and Stokes dabs to backward point. </p><p>28.3 - No run, short outside off and Stokes pulls with venom but it's straight to mid-on. </p><p>28.2 - No run, back of length to Stokes who jabs it towards mid-off. </p><p>28.1 - 1 run, Willey looks to drive but gets a thick edge to third man. </p><p><strong>Lahiru Kumara</strong> [4.0-0-16-2] is back into the attack after the <strong>drinks break. </strong></p>.<p>29.6 - 1 run, Stokes dabs to point for a quick single. </p><p>29.5 - 2 runs, Stokes leans back and cuts to deep point. </p><p>29.4 - No run, Stokes goes for the reverse sweep but doesn't connect. </p><p>29.3 - No run, full outside off and Stokes pushes to cover. </p><p>29.2 - No run, Stokes is beaten for pace as it hits him on the pads. </p><p>29.1 - 1 run, onto the leg-stump and Willey tucks to square leg. </p><p><strong>Maheesh Theekshana</strong> [6.0-1-14-0] comes back into the attack.</p>.<p>30.6 - <strong>SIX! </strong>Excellent from Willey as he pulls the short delivery off the hips to send it flying over deep midwicket. </p><p>30.5 - 1 run, low full toss outside off and Rashid cuts to deep point. </p><p>30.4 - No run, full again as Rashid defends with a straight bat. </p><p>30.3 - No run, full outside off and Rashid defends to cover. </p><p>30.2 - No run, thick inside edge from Rashid that lands close to the stumps. </p><p>Adil Rashid, right handed bat, comes to the crease.</p><p>30.1 - <strong>WICKET! Stokes c (sub)Hemantha b Lahiru Kumara 43 (73)</strong></p><p>That's a <strong>massive wicket for Sri Lanka! </strong>Kumara starts off with a slower bouncer and Stokes goes through with the pull but doesn't get enough power on it as he picks out the man at deep midwicket who takes a sharp catch. </p><p>England in real trouble now with just two wickets remaining. </p>.<p>31.6 - No run, fired onto the stumps and Willey defends. </p><p>Mark Wood, right handed bat, comes to the crease.</p><p>31.6 - <strong>Wide!</strong> <strong>WICKET! Adil Rashid run out (Kusal Mendis) 2 (7)</strong></p><p><strong>Great awareness from the Sri Lankan captain! </strong>Theekshana fires it wide down leg and Mendis collects before taking off his glove and firing an accurate direct-hit at the non-striker's end to catch a scrambling Rashid short of the crease. Really smart cricket from the captain Mendis as England's horror show continues. </p><p>31.5 - No run, <strong>cut in half! </strong>Excellent from Theekshana as the quicker delivery stays a tad low to beat the inside edge. </p><p>31.4 - No run, bowled down leg and Willey gets hit on the pads. </p><p>31.3 - 1 run, Rashid gets a thick inside edge to square leg. </p><p>31.3 - <strong>Wide! </strong>Spills the googly down leg. </p><p>31.2 - No run, straighter from Theekshana and Rashid tucks to square leg. </p><p>31.1 - No run, tossed up by Theekshana and Rashid defends. </p>.<p>32.6 - No run, Kumara responds with a sharp yorker outside off and Willey digs it out. </p><p>32.5 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Slower short delivery and Willey slashes it over covers to find the ropes. </p><p>32.4 - 1 run, Wood drills it through cover to rotate strike. </p><p>32.3 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Width on offer as Wood slices the length delivery over backward point to get off the mark. </p><p>32.2 - No run, full onto the stumps and Wood defends. </p><p>32.1 - No run, Wood looks to cut but is beaten by the rising short ball from Kumara. </p>.<p>33.2 - <strong>WICKET! Mark Wood st Kusal Mendis b Theekshana 5 (6)</strong></p><p>And that's it from England! Wood comes charging out but misses completely as Theekshana beats the edge and Mendis does the rest behind the wickets. </p><p>33.1 - No run, <strong>beaten! </strong>Excellent from Theekshana as Wood looks to defend but sees it spin past the outside edge. </p>.<p>England are bowled out for just 156 runs, the <strong>lowest ever all-out total at the Chinnaswamy!</strong></p><p>The team rarely got going with Ben Stokes (43 off 73 balls) providing the sole resistance. </p><p>It was a magical comeback from Angelo Mathews (2/14), playing his first ODI since the start of the pandemic. He got the breakthrough with the wicket of Malan and then played a key role in getting Joe Root run out. </p><p>Lahiru Kumara (3/35) also made a superb comeback to the side as Sri Lanka just outplayed the defending champions. </p><p>Can their batters now wrap up this victory? </p>.<div><blockquote>The boys set the tone. The bowlers were brilliant. Wicket was a bit on the slower side, and we bowled well and the fielding was brilliant. We knew that we had to back our bowlers in the field today. I challenge myself, worked very hard in the last 1-2 months, preparing myself just in case I got called up. (On how much cricket he has been playing) Not too much, it is raining a lot in Sri Lanka but I have been preparing myself mentally for this. England are a very balanced side, we knew we had to turn up strong. Job not done yet, we know we have to play some positive cricket to chase this.</blockquote><span class="attribution">Angelo Mathews (2/14)</span></div>.<p><strong>Parthum Nissanka</strong> and <strong>Kusal Perera </strong>walk out to open the innings for Sri Lanka. They'll just be hoping to get off to a steady start. </p><p><strong>Chris Woakes </strong>has the new ball in hand for England. </p>.<p>0.6 - No run, length delivery outside off and Nissanka punches to cover. </p><p>0.5 - No run, full onto the stumps and Nissanka pushes it out. </p><p>0.4 - No run, shorter from Woakes and Nissanka defends. </p><p>0.3 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Excellent drive from Nissanka to get off the mark. He leans in and drives it straight past the man at mid-on. </p><p>0.2 - <strong>Wide! </strong>Spills it down leg. </p><p>0.1 - No run, length delivery from Woakes and Nissanka defends. </p>.<p>1.6 - <strong>FOUR! Chance! </strong>Streaky start from Mendis as he gets a thick outside edge that flies over Root at slip. </p><p>Kusal Mendis, right handed bat, comes to the crease.</p><p>1.5 - <strong>WICKET! Kusal Perera c Stokes b Willey 4 (5) </strong></p><p>Willey gets the breakthrough for England! The ball just sticks in the pitch as Perera looks to flick but gets a thick leading edge that loops to mid-off where Stokes takes a good catch as he comes charging forward. </p><p>1.4 - No run, full outside off and Perera drives to cover. </p><p>1.3 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Too short this time and Perera nails the pull through midwicket. </p><p>1.2 - No run, again Perera misses with the flick and gets hit on the thigh pad. </p><p>1.1 - No run, <strong>appeals for LBW </strong>as Willey gets it to nip in and hit Perera on the pads but it's too high. </p><p><strong>David Willey,</strong> left-arm fast medium, will bowl with the other new ball. </p>.<p>2.6 - No run, Nissanka pushes it back to Woakes. </p><p>2.5 - No run, full outside off and Nissanka drives to cover. </p><p>2.4 - 2 runs, full outside off and Nissanka mistimes it through midwicket. </p><p>2.3 - No run, this time Nissanka gets bat behind ball to defend. </p><p>2.2 - No run, <strong>beaten! </strong>Nissanka looks to drive but doesn't connect. </p><p>2.1 - No run, length delivery from Woakes and Nissanka pushes it to mid-off. </p>.<p>3.6 - No run, Mendis defends with soft hands. </p><p>3.5 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Width offered again and this time Mendis cuts it over backward point. </p><p>3.4 - No run, length delivery outside off and Mendis leaves. </p><p>3.3 - 2 runs, full into the stumps and Mendis flicks through midwicket. </p><p>3.2 - No run, slanting across Mendis who leaves. </p><p>3.1 - No run, <strong>beaten! </strong>Excellent from Willey as Mendis looks to drive but just misses the edge. </p>.<p>4.6 - No run, Nissanka chops straight to cover. </p><p>4.5 - 1 run, Mendis dabs to third man for an easy single. </p><p>4.4 - No run, Mendis rides the bounce to defend. </p><p>4.3 - No run, length delivery outside off and Mendis chops it back to the keeper. </p><p>4.2 - 1 run, back of length to Nissanka who tucks to square leg. </p><p>4.1 - No run, full from Woakes and Nissanka pushes it back to the bowler. </p>.<p>5.6 - No run, full outside off and Sadeera drives to mid-off. </p><p>5.5 - No run, back of length from Willey as Sadeera defends. </p><p>5.4 - 2 runs, good timing again as Sadeera flicks it through midwicket this time for two. </p><p>5.3 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Off the mark in style! Beautiful cover drive from Sadeera straight up to get off the mark. That was hit cleanly and placed perfectly. </p><p>Sadeera Samarawickrama, right handed bat, comes to the crease.</p><p>5.2 - <strong>WICKET! Kusal Mendis c Buttler b Willey 11 (12) </strong></p><p>Not good shot selection from Mendis! Willey pitches it down leg and Mendis looks for the slog sweep but only gets a big leading edge that sends the ball looping back as Buttler chases it down and takes a good catch. </p><p>England getting the start they wanted.</p><p>5.1 - No run, short outside off from Willey and Mendis dabs to backward point. </p>.<p>6.6 - No run, full outside off and Sadeera drives firmly but it's well cut off at cover. </p><p>6.5 - 1 run, back of length again and Nissanka taps it to backward point. </p><p>6.4 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>This is beautifully timed as Nissanka slices the shorter delivery through the gap past point. </p><p>6.3 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Excellent from Nissanka as he swings across the line and gets it over square leg to find the boundary. </p><p>6.2 - No run, back of length and Nissanka defends. </p><p>6.1 - No run, <strong>almost! </strong>Good start by Woakes as he draws a faint inside edge from Nissanka. </p>.<p>7.6 - No run, full onto the stumps and Nissanka pushes to mid-on. </p><p>7.5 - 1 run, full down leg and Sadeera flicks to square leg. </p><p>7.5 - <strong>Wide! </strong>Willey bangs it short down leg. </p><p>7.4 - 1 run, Nissanka runs it down to third man to rotate strike. </p><p>7.3 - 1 run, full outside off and Sadeera dabs it to third man. </p><p>7.2 - No run, <strong>beaten! </strong>For the first time Sadeera is beaten as he goes for an expansive drive. </p><p>7.1 - 1 run, full onto the pads from Willey and Nissanka flicks through midwicket. </p>.<p>8.6 - 1 run, flatter from Rashid and Nissanka chops past point. </p><p>8.5 - <strong>SIX! </strong>Nissanka skips forward again and this time connects cleanly to send it flying into the stands over cow corner. </p><p>8.4 - No run, googly from Rashid and Nisssanka defends off the back foot. </p><p>8.3 - No run, flighted up again as Nissanka dabs to the off-side. </p><p>8.2 - No run, tossed up to Nissanka who punches to point. </p><p>8.1 - 1 run, slow delivery from Rashid and Sadeera cuts it past point. </p><p>Early signs of spin as <strong>Adil Rashid</strong>, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack.</p>.<p>Sri Lanka have plenty of time in this chase as they need just <strong>101 runs from 240 balls to win</strong>. </p><p>9.6 - No run, full outside off and Sadeera drives straight to short cover. </p><p>9.5 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Banged short by Willey and Sadeera pulls it over short fine leg to beat the diving fielder. </p><p>9.4 - No run, full outside off and Sadeera punches to mid-off. </p><p>9.3 - 1 run, full outside off Nissanka punches past cover. </p><p>9.2 - No run, full outside off and Nissanka drives firmly to mid-off. </p><p>9.1 - No run, back of length from Willey and Nissanka leaves. </p>.<p>10.6 - 1 run, firm drive from Sadeera towards long-off. </p><p>10.5 - 1 run, Nissanka leans forward and drives to deep cover. </p><p>10.4 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Tossed up outside off and Nissanka slices it past the man at short cover. </p><p>10.3 - 1 run, slower from Rashid and Sadeera tucks to square leg. </p><p>10.2 - No run, tossed up to Sadeera who defends to point. </p><p>10.1 - 1 run, length delivery from Rashid and Nissanka punches to cover. </p>.<p>11.6 - No run, <strong>beaten </strong>again as Nissanka struggles against this shorter length. </p><p>11.5 - No run, <strong>beaten! </strong>Nissanka looks to cut but is cramped as it flies past the top edge. </p><p>11.4 - No run, full outside off and Nissanka drives it to mid-off. </p><p>11.3 - 1 run, Sadeera rides the bounce to dab to third man. </p><p>11.2 - No run, <strong>beaten! </strong>Excellent response from Wood as he sends down a sharp back of length delivery that whizzes past the edge. </p><p>11.1 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Short and wide from Wood and Sadeera slices it over the man at point for a one-bounce four. </p><p>Time for some raw pace as <strong>Mark Wood</strong>, right-arm fast, comes into the attack.</p>.<p>12.6 - No run, Nissanka flicks straight to midwicket. </p><p>12.5 - 1 run, tossed up outside off and Sadeera drives to deep cover. </p><p>12.4 - 1 run, big inside edge from Nissanka as the ball escapes to long-on. </p><p>12.3 - No run, Nissanka makes room and cuts to backward point. </p><p>12.2 - 1 run, Sadeera flicks to midwicket for a quick single. </p><p>12.1 - No run, Sadeera looks to sweep but Rashid gets some extra bounce as it hits the gloves and flies into the body. </p>.<p>13.6 - No run, full outside off again and Nissanka dabs to point. </p><p>13.5 - No run, full from Wood and Nissanka drives to cover. </p><p>13.4 - 1 run, another <strong>snorter </strong>and Sadeera just about drops it to the off-side. That's hit Sadeera on the finger and he's bleeding as the physio comes out to treat him. </p><p>13.3 - 1 run, full outside off and Nissanka drives it uppishly through cover. </p><p>13.2 - 1 run, Sadeera pulls but mistimes the shot as it lands short at fine leg. </p><p>13.1 - No run, <strong>snorter </strong>from Wood as Sadeera looks for the cut but gets hit on the shoulder of the bat. </p>.<p>Sri Lanka need just <strong>70 runs now with 35 overs</strong> to get there. </p><p>14.6 - 2 runs, tossed up outside off and Sadeera drives through the gap at point. </p><p>14.5 - <strong>SIX! </strong>Excellent strike from Sadeera as he dances down the track and sends it flying into the stands over cow corner. </p><p>14.4 - 1 run, full outside off from Rashid and Nissanka drives to long-off. </p><p>14.3 - 1 run, Sadeera skips forward and tucks to the on-side. </p><p>14.2 - 1 run, Nissanka gets on the back foot and tucks to square leg. </p><p>14.1 - 1 run, tossed up by Rashid and Sadeera flicks to midwicket. </p>.<p>Sri Lanka need just <strong>62 runs</strong> to win! </p><p>15.6 - 2 runs, rising short delivery and Nissanka pulls it to deep fine leg where a fumble lets them come back for two. </p><p>15.5 - No run, Nissanka is cramped for room as he looks to cut but Wood angles the short ball into him. </p><p>15.4 - No run, short outside off and Nissanka sways away from it. </p><p>15.3 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Nissanka takes on the short delivery and doesn't get enough power on it as it just lands inside the ropes at deep midwicket. </p><p>15.2 - 1 run, short down leg from Wood and Sadeera pulls to fine leg. </p><p>England have a man at silly point now. </p><p>15.1 - 1 run, back of length from Wood and Nissanka punches towards point. </p>.<p>16.6 - No run, googly from Livingstone that just beats the edge. </p><p>16.5 - 2 runs, tossed up and Sadeera drives it uppishly through extra cover. </p><p>16.4 - No run, Sadeera looks to flick but gets rapped on the pads. </p><p>16.3 - 1 run, flatter from Livingstone and Nissanka punches to point. </p><p>16.2 - 1 run, Sadeera cuts it to deep cover. </p><p>16.1 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Sadeera welcomes Livingstone with a late wristy cut to send it racing past backward point. </p><p><strong>Liam Livingstone</strong>, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack immidiately after the <strong>drinks break. </strong></p>.<p>17.6 - No run, <strong>beaten! </strong>Full outside off and Sadeera looks to cut but is beaten by the pace on the ball. </p><p>17.5 - 1 run, Nissanka steps across and flicks it off the hips to fine leg. </p><p>17.4 - No run, back of length from Wood and Nissanka defends. </p><p>17.3 - <strong>FOUR! FIFTY up for Nissanka! 50* (54) </strong></p><p>Full outside off and Nissanka leans forward to drive through extra cover and bring up his half-century! It's been a superb knock from the opener who will look to get his team over the finish line. </p><p>17.2 - No run, full outside off and Nissanka defends. </p><p>17.1 - 2 runs, width offered by Wood and Nissanka cuts it through cover. </p>.<p>18.6 - 1 run, Nissanka sweeps to keep strike. </p><p>18.5 - No run, length delivery outside off and Nissanka makes a late decision to leave. </p><p>18.4 - No run, short outside off and Nissanka cuts to cover. </p><p>18.3 - No run, good turn from Livingstone as the ball spins past the edge. </p><p>18.2 - 1 run, juicy full toss and Sadeera just mistimes the slap as it lands safely at long-on. </p><p>18.1 - 1 run, length delivery from Livingstone and Nissanka punches to deep cover. </p>.<p>19.6 - No run, <strong>beaten! </strong>Sadeera skips forward to flick but gets hit flush on the pads. The impact is outside off though. </p><p>19.5 - No run, tossed up again by Moeen and Sadeera flicks to square leg. </p><p>19.4 - 1 run, tossed up to Nissanka who drives to long-on. </p><p>19.3 - 2 runs, Nissanka flicks into the gap at midwicket and they run hard for two. </p><p>19.2 - 1 run, Sandeera gets on the back foot and punches to long-on. </p><p>19.1 - 1 run, length delivery from Moeen and Nissanka clips to midwicket. </p><p><strong>Moeen Ali,</strong> right-arm off break, comes into the attack.</p>.<p>Just <strong>33 runs needed for victory </strong>now! </p><p>20.6 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Excellent from Nissanka as he times the loft beautifully to send it flying into the gap at extra cover. </p><p>20.5 - 1 run, tossed up outside off and Sadeera lofts it towards long-off where it lands safely. </p><p>20.4 - 1 run, gets low to sweep through midwicket. </p><p>20.3 - No run, Nissanka tucks straight to short fine leg. </p><p>20.2 - No run, tossed up onto the pads and Nissanka just about jams it out. </p><p>20.1 - No run, tossed up by Livingstone and Nissanka defends. </p>.<p>Just <strong>28 runs needed </strong>by Sri Lanka now! </p><p>21.6 - No run, firm drive from Nissanka but it's cut off at cover. </p><p>21.5 - 1 run, Sadeera drives to deep cover to rotate strike. </p><p>21.4 - 1 runs, tossed up to Nissanka who scoops it to fine leg. </p><p>21.3 - No run, length delivery to Nissanka who defend.s </p><p>21.2 - 1 run, tossed up to Sadeera who pushes it past point. </p><p>21.1 - 2 runs, length delivery from Moeen and Sadeera slaps it past backward point. </p>.<p>21.6 - No run, full onto the stumps and Sadeera pushes it straight back to Woakes. </p><p>21.5 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Poor full toss from Woakes and Sadeera just flicks it to deep fine leg. </p><p>21.4 - No run, back of length again and Sadeera defends to point. </p><p>21.3 - No run, length delivery outside off and Sadeera looks to defend but is <strong>beaten. </strong></p><p>21.2 - 1 run, back of length to Nissanka who clips to fine leg. </p><p>21.1 - 1 run, <strong>FIFTY up for Sadeera! 50* (44)</strong></p><p>Sadeera flicks it through midwicket to get to his hafl-century! He's been in sparkling form and dominated the attack right from the time he's walked out. </p><p><strong>Chris Woakes</strong> [4.0-0-18-0] comes back into the attack</p>.<p>23.6 - No run, gets on the back foot and punches to mid-on. </p><p>23.5 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Brings out the reverse sweep now to beat the man at backward point. </p><p>23.4 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Beautiful from Sadeera as he lofts the full delivery over extra cover for a one-bounce four. </p><p>23.3 - 1 run, Nissanka drives to long-off to rotate strike. </p><p>23.2 - 1 run, Sadeera backs away and punches towards cover. </p><p>23.1 - 1 run, length delivery from Moeen and Nissanka flicks to midwicket were a misfield lets them pick up a single. England cannot give away anything cheaply like this. </p>.<p>24.6 - 1 run, length delivery and Nissanka taps to point to retain strike. </p><p>24.5 - 1 run, back of length to Sadeera who slaps it to deep cover. </p><p>24.5 - <strong>Wide! </strong>Woakes bangs it short but it's too high. </p><p>24.4 - 1 run, Nissanka hops as he flicks to deep square leg. </p><p>24.3 - No run, full onto the stumps and Nissanka defends to midwicket. </p><p>24.2 - 1 run, slower outside off and Sadeera slaps to deep cover. </p><p>24.1 - 1 run, short outside off from Woakes and Nissanka cuts past point. </p>.<p>25.4 - <strong>SIX! </strong>Nissanka now finishes it off in style! He dances down the track and lifts it into the stands over long-on. </p><p>25.3 - No run, flatter onto the stumps and Nissanka punches to mid-on. </p><p>25.2 - No run, googly from Rashid and Nissanka defends. </p><p>25.1 - 2 runs, Nissanka looks to finish with a flourish as he goes for the slog sweep but it lands just inside the ropes at long-on. </p><p><strong>Adil Rashid</strong> [4.0-0-31-0] is back into the attack with just 5 runs needed. </p>.<p>England have been outplayed in all departments today as Sri Lanka chase down this total in double quick time. The English batters were toothless as Angelo Mathews (2/14) made a sparking return to ODI cricket and Lahiru Kumara (3/35) grabbed his opportunity with both hands to help restrict the defending champions to just 156. </p><p>David Willey (2/30) struck twice early in his spell to give England hope but that was crushed by Parthum Nissanka (77*) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (65*) who carried Sri Lanka across the finish line with 8 wickets and 146 balls to spare. </p><p>England face an uphill battle now to reach the semi-final stage as they enter must-win terrain while also hoping other results fall their way. </p><p>Sri Lanka meanwhile stay in the hunt as they sit in fifth position with four points. </p>.<div><blockquote>Playing a team like England, I’m very happy to perform this way today. Didn't make a lot of changes after the previous match, the Australia game was an off day for me. I’ve worked hard on my bowling. (On Mathews) Having him back is an inspiration, he gave me a lot of support and was talking to me throughout. (On his role in the team) The plan was to attack the middle overs with disciplined bowling, and we were rewarded with wickets.</blockquote><span class="attribution">Lahiru Kumara (3/35)</span></div>.<p><strong>England </strong>have a lot of soul searching to do ahead of their next game which is a huge clash against the hosts <strong>India </strong>at Lucknow on October 29. Not a lot of time for Jos Buttler and his men who find themselves second from bottom on the points table. </p><p><strong>Sri Lanka </strong>meanwhile will be hunting for their third win on the trot as they travel to Pune to take on <strong>Afghanistan </strong>on October 30. </p>.<div><blockquote>It's incredibly tough. As a captain you feel that a lot - disappointed with myself and the boys that we've not shown our best. We're playing a long way short of our best. There's a lot of really experienced cricketers in the room. You don't become a bad team overnight. That's the frustration. We've been so far short of our best, and there's no particular reason. Can't put my finger on it. Selection is something you want to be consistent with. Selection hasn't been our problem. We've been short of our standards. Lots of the dismissals - Root's run out - you don't see that kind of mistakes from us. Haven't been building partnerships. Not doing the basic things well with both bat and ball. The biggest thing is personal pride. The standards we set for ourselves. Rest of the matches we want to get back to playing good cricket. Whatever will be will be.</blockquote><span class="attribution">Jos Buttler (England Captain)</span></div>.<div><blockquote>NRR going up is good for the team. We bowled very well today. Everyone did really well today. Another 4 games left. If we win 3 games back to back, we'll be in the semis. Players did well last match also. Hope we can do well next couple of matches. Kumara did well today. He's the main fast bowler in Sri Lanka. Bowled 140-145 speeds. Very happy that he came back strong today. Mathews bowled really well. He offers so many things. Can bat also. Can play the pressure situation also. I'm very lucky to be playing with him. Fielding was excellent today. Want to keep doing the same in the next 4 matches.</blockquote><span class="attribution">Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka Captain)</span></div>.<p>The PCB have hinted that <strong>Babar Azam's future as captain depends on this WC campaign</strong> as Pakistan prepare for a must-win match against a marauding South Africa tomorrow - <strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/babars-future-as-captain-depends-on-wc-campaign-hints-pcb-2742693">Read the full story here</a></strong>.</p><p>Meanwhile, Shadab Khan isn't losing hope anytime soon as he says <strong>Pakistan have come out of such situations earlier - <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/weve-come-out-of-such-situations-earlier-shadab-ahead-of-pakistans-do-or-die-match-against-sa-2743183">Here's what he had to say</a>.</strong></p><p>There's also a minor setback for Team India as the injured <strong>Hardik Pandya is set to miss World Cup matches against England, Sri Lanka</strong>. <strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/injured-pandya-to-miss-world-cup-matches-against-england-sri-lanka-2-2741770">Find the full story here</a></strong>. </p>.<p>Join us again tomorrow as <strong>Pakistan</strong> take on <strong>South Africa</strong> in a must-win encounter at Chennai. The match begins at <strong>2 PM</strong>. </p><p>Till then it's goodbye and goodnight from us! </p>