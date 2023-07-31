England win fifth Test against Australia to draw Ashes

England win fifth Test against Australia to draw Ashes

Australia had already retained the coveted urn but narrowly missed out on claiming their first Ashes series win in England since 2001.

England's Stuart Broad celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Todd Murphy. Credit: Reuters Photo

 

 England beat Australia by 49 runs in the fifth and final Ashes test at The Oval on Monday, securing a 2-2 series draw with an afternoon of brilliant bowling including taking wickets in four consecutive overs.

They won the first two tests but lost the third and had looked set to lose the fourth until two days of almost uninterrupted rain led to a draw.

The fifth test was finely poised going into the final afternoon, with Australia batting their way steadily past 250 as they chased a huge target of 384.

But after a lengthy rain delay England's bowlers came out and took the remaining seven wickets to claim the win. 

