England, on Thursday, won the toss and opted to bat first in the first Test match against India. The game is being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Ahead of the game, there was some issue since English youngster Shoaib Bashir was not given a visa and initially couldn't join his team, but that matter was resolved.

India is confident going into the game with Mohammed Siraj saying that the match will end quickly if England play Bazball.