England win toss, opt to bowl against India in second Women's ODI

PTI, Taunton,
  • Jun 30 2021, 18:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 19:13 ist
England women's team skipper Heather Knight won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second ODI of the three-match series here on Wednesday.

India made three changes, bringing in Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana and Poonam Yadav in place of Punam Raut, Pooja Vastrakar and Ekta Bisht.

England decided to field an unchanged XI.

India had lost the opening ODI by eight wickets on Sunday.

The Teams:

England Women: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross.

India Women: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (w), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav.

