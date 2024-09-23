England women's captain Heather Knight issued suspended fine over 2012 blackface photo

England women's captain Heather Knight has been reprimanded and issued a suspended 1,000 pounds fine after she admitted to a charge over a 2012 social media post, England's Cricket Regulator said on Monday.

Knight was pictured in blackface in a social media post in 2012 when she attended a fancy dress party at a cricket club in Kent.

The photo was deemed offensive and in breach of ECB directive 3.3, about "acts or omission prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring cricket/cricketers into disrepute".

The report by the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC), however, stated that Knight had "no racist or discriminatory intent".