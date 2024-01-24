England's Bashir to miss Hyderabad test after visa delay

Hyderabad: Uncapped England spinner Shoaib Bashir has been ruled out of the opening test against India following a visa delay, according to media reports on Wednesday.

Bashir, who is of Pakistani heritage, travelled with the squad to Abu Dhabi where England trained before the team arrived in India for the five-test series beginning in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Uncapped Somerset spinner Bashir, however, has returned home to sort out his visa issues, according to the reports.

"I find it particularly frustrating," England captain Ben Stokes told the British media.

"We announced the squad in mid-December, and now 'Bash' finds himself without a visa to get here."