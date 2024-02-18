England's Ben Stokes stands by 'Bazball' McCullum despite India shellacking

One of England's heaviest test defeats could not shake Ben Stokes's conviction in their high-risk approach and the touring skipper believes they can still win the five-test series in India.

England's bold tactics under Stokes and coach Brendon 'Baz' McCullum have revitalised test cricket and India, who have not lost a test series on home soil since 2012, were always going to be a litmus test of that philosophy.

India crushed England by 434 runs, their biggest win in terms of runs, in the third match in Rajkot to go 2-1 up in the series but Stokes will not abandon 'Bazball' yet despite criticism that it borders on recklessness.

"Everyone has an opinion or a perception of things but the people in the dressing room really matter to us," Stokes said after the chastening loss on Sunday.