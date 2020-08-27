England's Jason Roy out of Pakistan T20s

England's Jason Roy out of Pakistan T20s

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Aug 27 2020, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 16:44 ist
England's Jason Roy. Credit: Reuters Photo

England's Jason Roy has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan after sustaining a left side strain, team management announced Thursday.

The Surrey top-order batsman suffered the injury this week in the team's preparation at Emirates Old Trafford, the venue for the series opener on Friday.

Roy will remain with the squad and commence his rehabilitation programme with a view to featuring in next month's white-ball series against Australia, a team statement said.

World Cup winner Roy's absence could create an opening for Yorkshire's Dawid Malan or Somerset's Tom Banton.

 

 

