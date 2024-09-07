England's Mark Wood out for the year with injured elbow

England fast bowler Mark Wood will be out for the year with an injured right elbow, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the player said on Friday.

Wood, who injured his right thigh during last month's first test against Sri Lanka and was ruled out from the rest of the series, discovered that he had some bone stress in his elbow during a medical check-up.

"I was shocked," Wood wrote on Instagram.

"I'd put that down to the normal niggles every fast bowler gets and which I was playing through. I'm especially surprised because I've been playing test cricket and kept my speeds up."