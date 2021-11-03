England's Mills ruled out of T20 World Cup with thigh injury

England's Mills ruled out of T20 WC with thigh injury

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 03 2021, 21:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2021, 21:11 ist
England's Tymal Mills prepares to bowl during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and England at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 30, 2021. Credit: AFP File Photo

England paceman Tymal Mills has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup due to a right thigh strain, with reserve Reece Topley set to replace him in the squad, the country's cricket board (ECB) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mills sustained the injury while bowling in England's 26-run Super 12 stage victory over Sri Lanka on Monday in Sharjah, with a scan on Tuesday revealing the full nature of the problem.

The 29-year-old has picked up seven wickets from four games in the tournament and England are likely to miss his skills and experience in the final overs of matches.

England are top of Group I with four wins from as many matches and take on South Africa on Saturday.

