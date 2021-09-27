England's Moeen Ali set to retire from tests: Reports

England's Moeen Ali set to retire from tests: Reports

The 34-year-old has scored 2,914 runs in 64 tests at an average of 28.29

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 27 2021, 06:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2021, 06:32 ist
England's Moeen Ali. Credit: Reuters Photo

England all-rounder Moeen Ali is set to announce his retirement from test cricket, British media reported.

Reports said Moeen had already informed captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood.

The 34-year-old has scored 2,914 runs in 64 tests at an average of 28.29 and taken 195 wickets with his off-spin.

Having played little test cricket since the 2019 Ashes, Moeen was recalled for the home summer series against India and played in three matches.

England's next test series is against Australia in the Ashes starting in December.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Moeen Ali
Cricket
sports
England

What's Brewing

Arjun Bijlani wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Arjun Bijlani wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

What happens after the German election?

What happens after the German election?

India emerges as Dubai's second-biggest trade partner

India emerges as Dubai's second-biggest trade partner

'Climate change to hit rice, ragi crops in Karnataka'

'Climate change to hit rice, ragi crops in Karnataka'

Race wide open as Germany votes in post-Merkel election

Race wide open as Germany votes in post-Merkel election

Peda project: Deoghar eyes GI tag for its famous sweet

Peda project: Deoghar eyes GI tag for its famous sweet

When Bishan Bedi cooked dinner for Pak cricketers!

When Bishan Bedi cooked dinner for Pak cricketers!

How loss of smell during Covid impacts personal lives

How loss of smell during Covid impacts personal lives

Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate on 'Kanyadaan' relevance

Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate on 'Kanyadaan' relevance

Stars lend voices to world concert for climate, jabs

Stars lend voices to world concert for climate, jabs

 