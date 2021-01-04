England's Moeen Ali tests positive for Covid-19 in Sri Lanka

England's Moeen Ali tests positive for Covid-19 in SL

All-rounder Ali is part of a 23-member England team in the island nation for a two-Test series in Galle

AFP, Hambantota,
  • Jan 04 2021, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2021, 15:24 ist
England's Moeen Ali. Credit: Reuters Photo

England cricketer Moeen Ali has tested positive for Covid-19 in Sri Lanka, a day after the team arrived on the island, the country's cricket board said Monday.

"Ali will now observe a period of 10-days self-isolation, in accordance with the Sri Lanka Government's protocol on quarantine," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

All-rounder Ali is part of a 23-member England team in the island nation for a two-Test series in Galle starting January 14.

