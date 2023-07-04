England's Ollie Pope ruled out of Ashes with dislocated shoulder

Eng's Pope ruled out of Ashes with dislocated shoulder

  • Jul 04 2023, 18:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 18:49 ist
Ollie Pope. Credit: Reuters Photo

England batsman Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the rest of the Ashes series against Australia after dislocating his shoulder during the second test at Lord's, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Pope damaged his right shoulder while fielding and will undergo surgery.

"He will work closely with the England and Surrey medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation," the ECB said.

"England will not call up a replacement for the third Ashes test, which starts at Headingley on Thursday."

Sports News
Cricket
Ashes
England

