England's Ollie Pope ruled out of Ashes with dislocated shoulder

England batsman Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the rest of the Ashes series against Australia after dislocating his shoulder during the second test at Lord's, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.
Pope damaged his right shoulder while fielding and will undergo surgery.
"He will work closely with the England and Surrey medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation," the ECB said.
"England will not call up a replacement for the third Ashes test, which starts at Headingley on Thursday."
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Eng's Pope ruled out of Ashes with dislocated shoulder
Early universe five times slower, study finds
US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change
Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share
Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore
Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms
Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999
From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll