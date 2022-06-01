England's Potts to make debut against New Zealand

England's Potts to make debut against New Zealand, Broad and Anderson return

Zak Crawley and Alex Lees will open the batting, with Ollie Pope making his first appearance at number three in tests

England fast bowler Matthew Potts. Credit: Reuters Photo

England fast bowler Matthew Potts will make his test debut against New Zealand at Lord's on Thursday as veteran seamers James Anderson and Stuart Broad also returned to the XI for captain Ben Stokes' first match as captain.

Potts, 23, has picked up 35 wickets for Durham this season while Anderson and Broad, England's top two wicket-takers in test cricket, are making a comeback after being dropped for the tour of West Indies earlier this year.

Zak Crawley and Alex Lees will open the batting, with Ollie Pope making his first appearance at number three in tests.

The three-match series will be England's first under coach Brendon McCullum, who took over in the longest format after Chris Silverwood resigned following their 4-0 Ashes drubbing.

Team:

Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonathan Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

