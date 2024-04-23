'Entire family killed by gangsters': CSK legend Suresh Raina speaks on his IPL 2020 season withdrawal

CSK legend Suresh Raina has spoken on the much-discussed controversy regarding his withdrawal from the IPL 2020 season, which was held in the UAE.
Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Raina had travelled to the country with the rest of the players, but he pulled out of the team citing personal reasons and Covid-19 bio-bubble arrangements.
Various reasons and theories surrounded the players’ decision to pull out. One such rumour was that Raina had left the Covid-19 bio-bubble after he was denied a hotel room with a balcony.
Suresh Raina, addressing the rumours, said that he had pulled out of the tournament as he wanted to spend time with his father and close ones after his relatives were killed in Punjab.
During an interaction on Lallantop, Raina said, “There was bereavement in the family, there were deaths. A group of gangsters killed the entire family. It happened in Pathankot. So, I went there. But there was a bio-bubble in the IPL, where you couldn't return. My father was very upset. When the Kachche gang did what they did, my entire family was under stress. I thought cricket came next, I could play anytime, first my family was important."
The player also further stated that the situation back home was chaotic amid the ongoing pandemic situation, which made it even worse.
Raina added that he told MS Dhoni and the team management that his family comes first, and he had to be with them as they all were already in depression amid the pandemic, which was later followed by the chaos.
He also said that the following year, he returned to the team, played the 2021 IPL season and eventually won the trophy.
This was his last IPL season where he decided to announce his retirement from all formats of cricket.
(Published 23 April 2024, 07:09 IST)