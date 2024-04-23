'Entire family killed by gangsters': CSK legend Suresh Raina speaks on his IPL 2020 season withdrawal

CSK legend Suresh Raina has spoken on the much-discussed controversy regarding his withdrawal from the IPL 2020 season, which was held in the UAE.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Raina had travelled to the country with the rest of the players, but he pulled out of the team citing personal reasons and Covid-19 bio-bubble arrangements.

Various reasons and theories surrounded the players’ decision to pull out. One such rumour was that Raina had left the Covid-19 bio-bubble after he was denied a hotel room with a balcony.

Suresh Raina, addressing the rumours, said that he had pulled out of the tournament as he wanted to spend time with his father and close ones after his relatives were killed in Punjab.