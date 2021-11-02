Morgan surpasses Dhoni in having most T20I wins

Eoin Morgan surpasses Dhoni, Afghan in having most number of T20I wins by a captain

Morgan now has 43 wins from 68 T20I matches, while Dhoni had won 42 matches out of 72

PTI
PTI, Sharjah,
  • Nov 02 2021, 00:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 00:47 ist
Eoin Morgan. Credit: PTI file photo

England skipper Eoin Morgan on Monday surpassed India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan in registering the most number of wins by a captain in men's T20 Internationals during his side's win against Sri Lanka here.

England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs to virtually seal a semifinal spot in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Morgan now has 43 wins from 68 T20I matches he led England, while Dhoni -- who retired last year -- had won 42 matches out of 72 he played as India skipper.

Afghan, who retired from all formats on Sunday after the match against Namibia in the ongoing T20 World Cup, had captained Afghanistan to 42 wins out of 52 games.

