Ex-Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar's mother passes away

Ex-Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar's mother passes away

The 46-year-old Akhtar possesses the record for the fastest delivery bowled in international cricket

IANS
IANS, Islamabad,
  • Dec 26 2021, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2021, 15:02 ist
Shoaib Akhtar. Credit: Instagram/@imshoaibakhtar

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar announced the demise of his mother on social media late on Saturday, drawing condolences from the cricketing fraternity including former India spinner Harbhajan Singh who retired from all forms of cricket recently.

Taking to Twitter, Akhtar, regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in international cricket, wrote, "My mother, my everything, with the will of Allah taala, has left for heavenly abode. The funeral prayers will be held in Islamabad's sector H-8."

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan took to Twitter to express his condolences. "Just wanted to reach out and let you know that you have my heartfelt condolences during this difficult time. May she rest in peace. Be strong my brother. Waheguru Mehar kare," Harbhajan wrote.

The 46-year-old Akhtar possesses the record for the fastest delivery bowled in international cricket -- at 161 kmph against New Zealand in 2002.

Veteran Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik, who played a vital role in his team making it to the ICC T20 World Cup semifinal in the UAE where they lost to ultimate champions Australia by five wickets, tweeted, "We all are with you in this difficult time brother. May the Almighty grant her the highest rank in jannah, ameen @shoaib100mph."

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sports News
Pakistan
Shoaib Akhtar
Harbhajan Singh
Cricket

What's Brewing

Tutu never stopped fighting for 'Rainbow Nation'

Tutu never stopped fighting for 'Rainbow Nation'

Over 6K flights scrapped as Omicron hits Xmas travel

Over 6K flights scrapped as Omicron hits Xmas travel

Is gay window advertising out of the closet?

Is gay window advertising out of the closet?

The high price of our obsession with fast fashion

The high price of our obsession with fast fashion

DH Toon | Wonder who's paying for UP government's ads!

DH Toon | Wonder who's paying for UP government's ads!

Soaked in the spirit of fruitcake

Soaked in the spirit of fruitcake

NASA's Webb telescope launched: Now comes the hard part

NASA's Webb telescope launched: Now comes the hard part

Did Shah Jahan chop off the hands of Taj Mahal workers?

Did Shah Jahan chop off the hands of Taj Mahal workers?

Djokovic opts out of ATP Cup ahead of Australian Open

Djokovic opts out of ATP Cup ahead of Australian Open

Pandemic drives publishers to adopt newer formats

Pandemic drives publishers to adopt newer formats

 