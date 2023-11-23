Ex-Windies batter Marlon Samuels gets 6-year ban for anti-corruption breaches

Marlon Samuels has been banned from all cricket for six years after the former West Indies batter was found guilty of four breaches of the Emirates Cricket Board Anti-Corruption Code, the sport's governing body (ICC) said on Thursday.

The 42-year-old, who represented West Indies in all three formats before retiring from cricket in 2020, was charged in September 2021 and found guilty in August after a hearing by an independent tribunal.

The breaches relate to his conduct while playing in the Abu Dhabi T10 league in 2019. The ban commenced on Nov. 11.