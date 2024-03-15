Excited to be back in CSK, look forward to growth under Mahi bhai's guidance: Shardul Thakur

"I think the process for everyone started from the month of June whether it is fitness, game-related, polishing their skills, each and every thing...in Mumbai, for three-four months you can't have any cricket because of rains...Today we were 15 of us but there are three to four members of our team who were not in the squad today but you know they have played one or two odd games at some point in time and they have done well in that game so...overall the credit, I would give right from the MCA management because association, supported us each and every time, the coaches, the support staff, physiotherapists, trainers, everyone and the boys of course," Thakur said.