Expectations that I kept on myself made me disappointed, says Shubman Gill on poor form

Ranchi: Shubman Gill had twin challenges to tame when he entered the Test series against England -- a barren run that gripped him for nine innings, which was made grimmer when he dropped down to bat at a rather new No. 3 slot at this level.

Three Tests into the ongoing five-match rubber, Gill has managed to find some answers scoring 252 runs at 42 with a match-winning 104 at Visakhapatnam and a classy 91 at Rajkot.

For Gill, it was all about coping with the expectations he had placed on himself, rather than making any sweeping technical changes to his batting.

"It is a bit tough (living up to his own expectations). When people from outside talk about all those things, it did not make much difference to me. But the expectations that I kept on myself made me a bit disappointed," Gill said in a press conference here on Wednesday.