Explained | All you need to know about IPL Trading Window

Once the IPL mini auction got over, rumours of dissent in the MI camp came to the fore though their head coach and former South Africa international Mark Boucher sought to downplay the issue.

Social media has been abuzz with ‘conspiracy theories’ and rumours of senior players not being happy playing under Pandya and in this context the Trading Window becomes all the more interesting.

As per the rules, a player can be either bought directly or traded in exchange for a player, all subject to ratification by the IPL Governing Council.

The IPL mini-auction, in which 333 players went under the banner, saw 72 players being bought with a staggering amount of Rs. 230.45 cr spent on them.

It’s over to the Trading Window now and though the stakes are not as high as it was during the auction, there is going to be no dearth of enthusiasm, as Sharma could potentially head to a new franchise.