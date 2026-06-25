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Explained | Reason behind Vaibhav Sooryavanshi getting a changing room of his own for England tour

Called up for the ensuing T20 international tour of Ireland and England, the 15-year-old has to adhere to certain international guidelines.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 06:24 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Explained | Reason behind Vaibhav Sooryavanshi getting a changing room of his own for England tour

In one line
India's 15-year-old cricket prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets a separate changing room on England tour for safeguarding.
Key points
Safeguarding protocols
ICC, ECB, and Cricket Ireland enforce rules requiring players under 16 to have separate changing facilities to ensure their well-being.
15-year-old sensation
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, India's youngest batting prodigy, will use his own room despite being part of the senior squad.
Team integration maintained
Sooryavanshi can still attend team meetings and dressing-room interactions, with restrictions only during changing times.
Parental support
His parents will accompany him on the tour, providing additional emotional and logistical support.
Precedent in sports
Similar measures are common in football, as seen with Arsenal's Max Dowman, highlighting cricket's adoption of such protocols.
Key statistics
15
Age of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
9 months
Time until Sooryavanshi turns 16
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 25 June 2026, 06:24 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsCricketIndia CricketT20IExplainerVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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