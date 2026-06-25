Explained | Reason behind Vaibhav Sooryavanshi getting a changing room of his own for England tour

Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
India's 15-year-old cricket prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets a separate changing room on England tour for safeguarding.
Key points
• Safeguarding protocols
ICC, ECB, and Cricket Ireland enforce rules requiring players under 16 to have separate changing facilities to ensure their well-being.
• 15-year-old sensation
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, India's youngest batting prodigy, will use his own room despite being part of the senior squad.
• Team integration maintained
Sooryavanshi can still attend team meetings and dressing-room interactions, with restrictions only during changing times.
• Parental support
His parents will accompany him on the tour, providing additional emotional and logistical support.
• Precedent in sports
Similar measures are common in football, as seen with Arsenal's Max Dowman, highlighting cricket's adoption of such protocols.
Key statistics
15
Age of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
9 months
Time until Sooryavanshi turns 16
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 25 June 2026, 06:24 IST