Explained | What is the role of the BCCI president?

Reports suggest that Jay Shah has the backing of several member states to become the next BCCI chief

Shiladitya Ray
Shiladitya Ray, DHNS,
  • Sep 15 2022, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 19:52 ist
Credit: AFP File Photo

The Supreme Court's recent decision to allow the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to carry out amendments to its constitution to relax the cooling-off period for office bearers has cleared the way for BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah to continue in their posts.

With reports suggesting that Shah has the backing of several member states to become the next BCCI chief, we take a brief look at the appointment and roles and responsibilities of the BCCI president.

How is the BCCI president elected?

The BCCI President is typically elected every three years at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the board, wherein all the 30 affiliated members get a vote each. The BCCI is expected to announce the date for its AGM later this year.

What are the powers of the BCCI president?

The powers of the BCCI president are listed under the 'Powers and Duties of Office-Bearers' section of the board's Memorandum of Association.

According to the same, they preside over all meetings of the board's General Body and Apex Council and is one of the three persons authorised to sign the audited annual accounts and other financial statements of the board, which happens to be the world's richest cricket board.

The BCCI chief also carries out other functions and duties that he is empowered to do by the General Body or the Apex Council.

Finally, the BCCI president, in the event of a vacancy or the indisposition of an office bearer, also delegates the relevant functions to another office bearer until the vacancy is filled up or the indisposition is resolved.

BCCI
Sourav Ganguly
Jay Shah
Cricket
Sports News

