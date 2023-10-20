Explained | Wide law change that may have helped Virat Kohli reach his century

Some have raised their eyebrows over the non-wide call by the umpire on the first ball, saying he helped the Indian batter reach his century.

Many believed that Kettleborough had made the decision to give Virat Kohli a chance to reach to his century rather than to reduce the odds of him doing so, for which the umpire has been criticised.

However, it is possible that the non-wide call made by the umpire was because of the changes done in the Laws of Cricket by the MCC in 2022 and not because he was a fan of the Indian batter.

Before the change to the law, clause 22.1.1 in the MCC Laws of Cricket, which talks about Judging a Wide, states: “If the bowler bowls a ball, not being a No ball, the umpire shall adjudge it a Wide if, according to the definition in 22.1.2, the ball passes wide of where the striker is standing and which also would have passed wide of the striker standing in a normal guard position.”

In March 2022, the MCC announced a new Code of Laws set to take effect from October 1, thus affecting Clause 22.1.

“In the modern game, batters are, more than ever, moving laterally around the crease before the ball is bowled. It was felt unfair that a delivery might be called ‘Wide’ if it passes where the batter had stood as the bowler entered his/her delivery stride.” read a statement from the MCC.

“Therefore, Law 22.1 has been amended so that a Wide will apply to where the batter is standing, where the striker has stood at any point since the bowler began their run up, and which would also have passed wide of the striker in a normal batting position.”

Looking at Virat’s stance, who planted his front foot further towards the leg side than it is when the ball passes by him, suggests that the umpire took this into account before deciding th ball as not a wide.

Some said Bangladesh was trying to bowl a wide so that Virat doesn’t reach his ton. Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, has denied the claims and said that there was so no such intentional bowling of a wide from their side.