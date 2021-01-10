Faced racism in Sydney earlier too, needs to be dealt with iron fist: Ravichandran Ashwin

Faced racism in Sydney earlier too: Ravichandran Ashwin

Local media reported that six people were expelled from the ground by the security during the nearly 10-minute halt in the on-ground proceedings

PTI
PTI, Sydney,
  • Jan 10 2021, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2021, 14:19 ist
India's Ravichandran Ashwin tries to run out Australia's Cameron Green during day four of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on January 10, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday said racist abuse from the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground is not new and needs to be dealt with an iron fist after some spectators were ejected for targetting Indian players during the ongoing third Test against Australia here on Sunday.

Speaking at the end of the fourth day's play, Ashwin said the Indian players have faced racism in Sydney earlier too.

"We have faced racism in Sydney earlier too. It needs to be dealt with iron fist," Ashwin told reporters at the post-day press conference.

Also read: Ind vs Aus: Match disrupted after Indian players complain of racial abuse from crowd

The play was halted for a few minutes on the fourth day of the match after India pacer Mohammed Siraj complained of abuse from a section of the crowd here, leading to the expulsion of some spectators and an unreserved apology from the host board.

Local media reported that six people were expelled from the ground by the security during the nearly 10-minute halt in the on-ground proceedings.

Ashwin added, "In 2011, I didn't know what racism is and how you are made to feel small. And people also join the laugh."

Australian coach Justin Langer also condemned the unsavoury incident. 

