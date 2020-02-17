Faf du Plessis quits as captain of South Africa's team

Faf du Plessis quits as captain of South Africa's Test and T20 teams

Faf du Plessis reacts after dropping a catch from a ball played by England's Joe Root during the second day of the fourth Test cricket match between South Africa and England at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on January 25, 2020. (Photo by AFP)

Senior batsman Faf du Plessis on Monday stepped down as captain of South Africa's Test and T20 teams with immediate effect.

Du Plessis was rested for the three-match T20 series against England which South Africa lost 1-2 on Sunday.

The decision comes less than a week from the start of South Africa's T20 campaign against Australia.

Du Plessis, who gave away the ODI captaincy to wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock, for the recent series against England, said he took the decision to help South Africa start a new era.

"In a perfect world I would have loved to lead the team in the Tests for the rest of the season as well as the T20 World Cup," du Plessis said in a statement.

"But sometimes the most important attribute of a leader is to be selfless. I am healthy, fit, energised and motivated and certainly see myself playing an important role in the squad for as long as I continue putting in winning performances for the team," he added.

