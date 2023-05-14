RCB to bat first vs Rajasthan Royals

Faf du Plessis wins toss, RCB to bat first vs Rajasthan Royals

Wayne Parnell has come in place of Australian quick Josh Hazlewood, while Michael Bracewell has replaced Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga in the RCB playing XI

PTI
PTI,
  • May 14 2023, 15:03 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 15:25 ist
RR skipper Sanju Samson (left) and RCB captain Faf du Plessis. Credit: Agency images

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.

Du Plessis said the soaring mercury had played a role in his decision to bat first. Wayne Parnell has come in place of Australian quick Josh Hazlewood, while Michael Bracewell has replaced Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga in the RCB playing XI.

For the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals, Australian spinner Adam Zampa comes in place of New Zealand pacer Trent Boult.

The last time the two sides met, RCB defeated RR by seven runs.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
IPL
ipl 2023
Indian Premier League

Related videos

What's Brewing

How visual culture of B'luru hinges on spatial politics

How visual culture of B'luru hinges on spatial politics

Guns fall silent along LoC as border tourism picks up

Guns fall silent along LoC as border tourism picks up

India struggles to eradicate old scourge: Witch hunting

India struggles to eradicate old scourge: Witch hunting

Sherpa climbs Everest 26th time, equals record

Sherpa climbs Everest 26th time, equals record

India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, artifacts from UK

India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, artifacts from UK

Climate change is making cyclones more intense

Climate change is making cyclones more intense

How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections

How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections

Study pegs age of Saturn's rings at 400 mn yrs old

Study pegs age of Saturn's rings at 400 mn yrs old

 