<p>Mumbai: Familiar foes India and England, two teams who haven’t necessarily looked their best but have found a way to motor on through moments of brilliance and teamwork, will lock horns in the second semifinal of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/icc-t20-world-cup-2026-significant-spike-in-viewership-as-it-crosses-500-million-im-humbled-says-jay-shah-3919561">ICC T20 World Cup</a> in search of the perfect game.</p><p>Billed as the overwhelming favourites prior to the tournament owing to their impeccable run in the build-up, India sailed through the group phase unbeaten but cracks in the batting line-up were evident. South Africa exposed them ruthlessly in the opening Super Eights game that left India’s semifinal hopes hanging by a thread, but the Men in Blue made some timely tactical changes to bounce back strongly in the remaining two games to set up a last-four clash against the Three Lions for a third successive time in the marquee event at the Wankhede Stadium.</p><p>Just like India, England too have endured a topsy-turvy ride with eerily similar struggles - an opener (Jos Buttler) struggling for runs and the middle-order firing in fits and starts. They were almost stunned by Associate Nation Nepal in the opening match at this very venue, but the two-time champions brought their big-match experience to the fore to eke out a nervy four-run win. But like how the Proteas exposed India’s chinks, the West Indies hammered England in the next game. They got the job done against Scotland and Italy before going through the Super Eights unbeaten despite enduring a rocky ride.</p><p>Apart from the similar journey, struggles and strengths, the semifinal between India and England will also be a battle of familiarities, with each one trying to outdo the other. Given India’s struggles against spinners this tournament, England will be looking to unleash leggie Adil Rashid, their leading wicket-taker so far with 11 scalps, left-arm orthodox Liam Dawson (10), and off-spinner Will Jacks (7). While Dawson may not be such a decisive factor considering the assortment of left-handers India have in their line-up — five of the top seven are southpaws — Jacks and Rashid, with his googlies, could prove to be a handful. </p><p>Spinners apart, England also have the menacing Jofra Archer (10) and Jamie Overton (9), both pacers who can make life difficult upfront for Indian batters with their raw speed and ability to bowl effective short balls. Although the free-stroking India batters love pace, it’s the short stuff they aren’t particularly comfortable with, and both Archer and Overton will be looking to exploit it.</p>.ICC Cricket World Cup 2026 | How Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma sparked India’s white-ball revolution.<p>Indian batters, however, have shown in the last two games they can adapt as per conditions and needs. The recall of Sanju Samson to the opening slot and dropping Tilak Varma two spots down to number five has given the batting the edge. India -- thanks to all-rounders Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel -- bat deep, and it could come down to one of them playing that match-winning knock.</p><p>India too have two proven spinners in Varun Chakravarthy and Axar, but the problem is the former is going through a rough patch from the start of the Super Eights phase. Opposing batters have exhibited courage to take him on, and the mystery spinner has ended up losing his lines and lengths. He’s been putting in the hard yards in a bid to regain his mojo, and Thursday will be a perfect occasion to do so.</p><p>India will be banking big on their pace gun Jasprit Bumrah. It’s at this very ground Bumrah announced himself to the cricketing world with his sensational exploits for the Mumbai Indians, and he’ll be looking to script another defining moment in a storied career. </p><p>In such big games between two well-balanced teams, it’s always about who seizes the key moments, and Thursday will be no different. </p><p><strong>The squads</strong></p><p><strong>India</strong>: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.</p><p><strong>England</strong>: Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.</p>