Fans pay Mahendra Singh Dhoni's dues for his Jharkhand State Cricket Association membership

Cricket legend M S Dhoni announced his retirement on Instagram saying, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929hrs consider me as retired.”

Few days later, reports of the World Cup-winning former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni owing Rs 1,800 to the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) was making the rounds.

Dhoni, whose net worth was approximately Rs 800 crore as of March 2020 was supposed to pay a sum of Rs 1,800 to the JSCA. This amount was the 18 per cent GST that was to be added on Dhoni's life membership fee, which is Rs 10,000.

But in a unique turn of events, these dues was submitted to teh JSCA on Saturday by someone else.

Dhoni's fans, hurt by the JSCA’s claim of the former skipper owing money, pooled in and raised funds in order to clear the dues on his behalf.

"We learnt about it (due) from media and decided to raise funds. Even school children contributed. Dhoni played for the country and won laurels both for India and Jharkhand. This is the least we can do for him," Sheshnath Pathak, convener of Ex-Cricketers' Association of Jamshedpur, told the Indian Express.

"I was asked to write a letter addressing JSCA's president Dr Nafis A Khan, who incidentally hails from the city, explaining why we are submitting the draft. They didn't give me a receipt though,” he added.

Dhoni was proposed to be made a lifetime member of the state association on September last year. The proposal was approved by October and Dhoni was eventually made a lifetime member in July, the publication reported.