Farewell for retired players? Irfan Pathan has an idea

The bowling all-rounder came up with an idea that rejoiced cricket fans

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 23 2020, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2020, 22:58 ist
Irfan Pathan has a special idea which delighted cricket fans across the country. Credits: PTI

Irfan Pathan has a special idea that delighted cricket fans across the country.

He suggested a farewell match for those recently retired cricketers who were not able to get a proper send-off, suggesting that the match could also be for a charitable cause. He put the names of many heavy-weights on the list, including himself.

The suggested match would be played against the current Indian cricket team.

The list included Gautam Gambhir, Virendra Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Irfan Pathan, Ajit Agarkar, Zaheer Khan and Pragyan Ojha. 

“Many people are talking about a farewell game for retired players who didn't get a proper send-off from the game. How about a charity cum farewell game from a team consisting of retired players vs the current Indian team?” he wrote on Twitter. 

 

 

Fans were overjoyed with Pathan’s suggestion, many of whom were struggling to come to terms with Dhoni and Raina’s retirement announcement. 

Pathan’s tweet was liked over 100,000 times with several celebrities chiming with him including veteran Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

One fan asked why Pathan was hell-bent on defeating 'Chiku', as current captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli is fondly referred to.

Pathan modestly replied by saying that 'Chiku' would crush him. 

