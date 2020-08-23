Farewell for retired players? Irfan Pathan has an idea

Irfan Pathan has a special idea that delighted cricket fans across the country.

He suggested a farewell match for those recently retired cricketers who were not able to get a proper send-off, suggesting that the match could also be for a charitable cause. He put the names of many heavy-weights on the list, including himself.

The suggested match would be played against the current Indian cricket team.

The list included Gautam Gambhir, Virendra Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Irfan Pathan, Ajit Agarkar, Zaheer Khan and Pragyan Ojha.

“Many people are talking about a farewell game for retired players who didn't get a proper send-off from the game. How about a charity cum farewell game from a team consisting of retired players vs the current Indian team?” he wrote on Twitter.

Many people are talking about a farewell game for retired players who didn't get a proper send-off from the game. How about a charity cum farewell game from a team consisting of retired players vs the current Indian team? pic.twitter.com/diUiLXr9XQ — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 22, 2020

Fans were overjoyed with Pathan’s suggestion, many of whom were struggling to come to terms with Dhoni and Raina’s retirement announcement.

Pathan’s tweet was liked over 100,000 times with several celebrities chiming with him including veteran Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Fabulous idea @irfanPathan! Every one of you has been a hero for India. This would also be a great return to serious first-class cricket for the current lot, whose skills may have rusted under the #Covid20 #Lockdown! https://t.co/wRsGn3oc81 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 22, 2020

One fan asked why Pathan was hell-bent on defeating 'Chiku', as current captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli is fondly referred to.

Kyun chiku ko pelne me lge ho 😂 — रोहित वर्मा (@ROHITVERMA18) August 22, 2020

Pathan modestly replied by saying that 'Chiku' would crush him.