Fastest women's bowler Ismail retires from international cricket

South African fast bowler Shabnim Ismail, who is credited with sending down the quickest delivery in women's cricket, announced her retirement from the international game on Wednesday.

During the T20 World Cup semi-final against England in Cape Town in February she bowled a 128kmh (80mph) delivery - the fastest recorded in the women's game.

Ismail, 34, said in a statement issued by Cricket South Africa that she wanted to spend more time with her family but would continue to be available to play in domestic Twenty20 tournaments around the world.

She ended her international career on a high when she was a member of the first South African team, men or women, to reach a World Cup final.

She took two for 26 in the final against Australia in Cape Town but it was not enough to prevent Australia winning their fifth title.

Ismail made her international debut as a teenager in 2007 and went on to appear in 241 international matches.

She took 191 wickets in 127 one-day internationals, second only to India's Jhulan Goswami, and took 123 wickets in T20 internationals to be fourth on the all-time list.

She took three wickets in her only Test match against the Netherlands in 2007. She missed South Africa's one-off Test in England in 2022 because of injury.

"As any athlete knows, training and competing at your best requires much sacrifice and dedication, and I now find myself wanting to spend more time with my family, particularly my siblings and parents as they get older," Ismail said in her statement.