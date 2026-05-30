Fearless at 15: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves cricket's biggest names in awe

<p>Ahmedabad: The Indian Premier League has always provided a platform for uncut gems to shine through, but seldom has it witnessed a raw diamond like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sparkle so brightly that the cricketing world has been left gobsmacked by his natural lustre and the potential to become a massive attraction in the future.</p>.<p>Rajasthan Royals’ Sooryavanshi had already attracted major spotlight last season when, as a 14-year-old from the cricketing outpost of Samastipur, Bihar, he smashed a scintillating 101 off 38 balls (his century coming off just 35 deliveries) against Gujarat Titans. The youngest to earn an IPL deal (Rs 1.1 crore) at just 13 years, Sooryavanshi went on to score 252 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 206.55 in his maiden IPL stint.</p>.IPL 2026: Dhruv Jurel says Rajasthan Royals teammate Vaibhav Sooryavanshi doesn't care about the bowler.<p>So, when this season kicked off, the limelight was firmly thrust on the southpaw. A year older and having already won the U-19 World Cup this February for India, where he smashed an 80-ball 175 in the final against England in Harare, Sooryavanshi had a point to prove at the senior level. A once-in-a-generation talent that has blossomed unbelievably fast, Sooryavanshi wanted to show that 2025 was not a flash in the pan but a teaser of what he’s capable of. And he did it this season in ways never imagined to become the toast of cricketing world.</p>.<p>In just his second match of the season, Sooryavanshi smashed a stunning 37-ball 103, a knock studded with 12 sixes and five boundaries. From there on, the school kid went about destroying expert fast bowlers so ruthlessly that pundits and opponents were left flabbergasted. Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, etc., Sooryavanshi spared no one. Where even seasoned batters would take a little time to get their eye in, Sooryavanshi would go berserk right out of the gates, lofting or hooking speedsters into the stands nonchalantly.</p>.<p>A handful of players to be born after the IPL was conceived in 2008, Sooryavanshi is the perfect byproduct of the T20s mode of batting. Unlike batters who focus on boundaries, Sooryavanshi’s first instinct is to send the ball soaring into the stands. Only when it’s not an option does he look for boundaries. His single-season record of 72 sixes is a testament to his fearlessness.</p>.<p>In the two playoff games, Sooryavanshi also showed he’s not unnerved by the big stage. In the Eliminator, he missed out on breaking the fastest century record, getting out for 97 off 29 balls, before playing a mature but still a rasping 47-ball 96 in Qualifier 2. Those two knocks, against high-quality attacks in differing situations, had everyone speechless. His 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.30 this season now has everyone wondering what’s next for the prodigy. </p>.<p>“I'll just say what an exceptional innings he played,” GT skipper Shubman Gill said of Sooryavanshi. “It's defying any sort of logic on how he's taken on such experienced international bowlers and playing as well as he did today. He's obviously another exceptional talent. He plays differently to others. He certainly is an exciting prospect. I, along with all of you, look forward to watching him back in the future. Imagine where he'll get to if he's achieving the feats that he is now.”</p>.'He is more than ready': Kumar Sangakkara on potential India call up for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.<p>Rajasthan Royals’ head coach Kumar Sangakkara reckoned Sooryavanshi is ready to be thrust into international cricket. “The guy, at 15 years old, is very mature; he reads the game really well, he reads situations well, and he's got no fear. I think we are very, very proud of the season that he's had, and we just want to make sure that he keeps going, keeps that intent, keeps that no-fear attitude, and keeps growing. I think he's going to be even better as the years go by. With everything Vaibhav has shown against some of the best bowlers in the world, I think he's more than ready to take on any challenge that you throw at him. And I'm sure that he'll get that (India) call-up very, very soon.”</p>.<p>Given the way he’s dismantled some of the best bowlers, his ascension to senior international level is just a matter of time.</p>