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Homesportscricket

Fearless at 15: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves cricket's biggest names in awe

A handful of players to be born after the IPL was conceived in 2008, Sooryavanshi is the perfect byproduct of the T20s mode of batting.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 17:41 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 17:41 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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