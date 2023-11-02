Fearless Rohit’s selfless approach

On his selfless approach: I’m obviously keeping the situation of the team in mind, it’s not like I just have to go and swing the bat. I have to swing it well, play well and keep the team in a good situation. This is my mindset. When I open, the scoreboard starts from zero. So as a batsman I have to think, I have to set the tone for the game. So, I have that advantage or you can call it a benefit that I am starting the batting and there is no pressure of wickets because everything is 0-0, so when you have to start like that. You can be fearless and you can play the way you want to play but then last game we were put under pressure a little bit in the power play. We lost three wickets. So, the game should be changed. So, I think as a batsman my focus is on what the team needs at that time. What is needed in the first over, what is needed in the fifth over, what is needed in the 10th over. All these things. I think about all these things when I bat.