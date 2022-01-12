Fiery Bumrah mutes SA fight

During the bitterly fought second Test where Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless in the second innings and South Africa, led by their skipper Dean Elgar, produced a heroic chase, the Indian pacer was seemingly heard in the stump mic saying “….ek aur match hai”. It means, there’s still one more match left in the series.

Bumrah, standing in as vice-captain for that Test, didn’t utter them so that it could go viral on social media. When he was batting in India’s second innings and was bounced out by Marco Jansen, there was an heated verbal exchange. And when Bumrah couldn’t repay it with the same coin to South Africa, who brilliantly resisted his concerted efforts, the Gujarat pacer cut a frustrated and angry figure. The statement was to give vent to his pent-up fury and serve a warning for the South Africans.

On Wednesday at a sun-kissed Newlands, the same venue where he made his Test debut back in January 2018, Bumrah backed up his proclamation with a telling performance that one is accustomed to seeing. Making the ball talk like only he can do and moving it both ways at pace, the 28-year-old bagged a brilliant 5/42 — his seventh fifer in 27th Tests — to shoot out South Africa for 209 and help India take a slender 14-run lead in the series-deciding third Test.

The brilliance of Bumrah nevertheless, the Indians are in a spot and need a Herculean effort from their under-performing batters on the all-important Moving Day if they are score an elusive series win in South Africa. At stumps, they were 57/2, and with seasoned Kagiso Rabada and young Marco Jansen looking extremely fired-up on a spicy Cape Town pitch, they are in for a demanding Thursday.

While the opening batters let Indian down in twilight, Bumrah simply sparkled under the glorious sunshine of Cape Town. He meant business from the word go, bagging a wicket off his second delivery. Bowling slightly wide of the crease, he got ball to jag back in sharply, rattling the stumps of a befuddled Aiden Markram.

It was the start Bumrah wanted following the Johannesburg disappointment and he simply took off from there. He got his natural in-swinger to dart in very sharply, causing plenty of discomfort for the South African batters. Bumrah, who became the third Indian bowler to take a fifer in Cape Town, isn’t just a one-trick pony.

He unleashed his full repertoire of skills, moving the ball away, letting rip those accurate bouncers and landing those deadly yorkers every now and then to keep the batsmen on their toes. There was phase before and after lunch when Keegan Petersen (72, 166b), Rassie van der Dussen (21, 54b) and Temba Bavuma (28, 52b) stonewalled Bumrah’s brilliance with a mix of guts and good luck. It was deja vu Wanderers.

Bumrah needed help at that stage and seasoned pro Mohammed Shami (2/39) stepped in with a double strike midway through the second session to help his colleague. Bumrah, smiling ear to ear, returned to complete the demolition job. He eye-balled Jansen, gave a taste of his medicine with some body balls but didn’t lose focus of the main job, picking up the wickets. He got his revenge by castling out Jansen with a ripper, had Petersen caught at slip with brilliant ball and completed his fifer by dismissing Lungi Ngidi.